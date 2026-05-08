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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceHome Loan Or Rent? The Financial Trade-Off Young Indians Must Understand

Home Loan Or Rent? The Financial Trade-Off Young Indians Must Understand

Thinking about a home loan? Here is why renting may still be the smarter financial move for many Indians, and when buying actually makes sense.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Renters can claim tax benefits through House Rent Allowance exemptions.

The older people in your house have always told you to stop paying rent and buy your own home, but rushing into a home loan can do you more harm than good. Before you get a home loan, renting deserves some serious consideration. 

The Hidden Cost of Buying

The first financial hit that comes with buying a house is the large down payment. This is ideally 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the property value. You also have to pay registration fees, stamp duty, legal charges and maintenance costs. 

Add to that a home loan that should not exceed 30 per cent to 40 per cent of your monthly income. For most middle-class salaried individuals in their 20s and 30s, this means sacrificing savings for retirement, emergencies or children’s education. 

Also Read: Trump’s 10% Global Tariffs Ruled Illegal: Who Actually Benefits Now?

Renting Keeps Your Money Working

Renting involves minimal upfront cost, usually a security deposit of two to three months’ rent. The rest of your money stays free and can be invested in mutual funds, fixed deposits or other instruments to generate better returns than real estate in your city. 

Flexibility Has a Real Financial Value

Buying a home ties you to that location for years. If your job requires relocation, selling the property quickly without a loss is not easy. Renters, on the other hand, can move cities in days without worrying about legal paperwork or timing the market. For young professionals or those in high mobility sectors, this flexibility is not just financially valuable but also practically convenient.  

Renters Get Tax Benefits Too

A common misconception is that only homeowners enjoy tax savings. Salaried individuals living in rented homes can claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemptions of up to 50 per cent of basic salary in metro cities and 40 per cent in non-metros. That is a meaningful annual saving that often goes uncalculated.

Also Read: Too Much Money In ELSS, Insurance Or Tax-Savers? Time To Rebalance Your Investments

When Does Buying Make Sense?

Buying makes clear sense when you have a stable income, a long-term plan to stay in one city, sufficient savings beyond the down payment, and your loan EMI comfortably fits within your monthly budget without crowding out other goals.

The bottom line is that a home loan is a powerful wealth-building tool, but only when the timing and finances are right. Until then, renting is not money down the drain but money kept in your control.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the right time to consider buying a home?

Buying makes sense with a stable income, a long-term plan to stay in one city, sufficient savings, and an EMI that comfortably fits your budget.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Estate Home Loan Personal Finance Rent Vs Buy Rent Or Buy
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