From Luxury Spending To EMI Traps: The Real Cost Of Lifestyle Inflation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lifestyle inflation, driven by social media, increases spending beyond needs.

Rising expenses outpace income, making financial goals harder to achieve.

Avoid linking salary hikes directly to lifestyle upgrades or EMIs.

A salary hike feels rewarding. The first instinct is natural. Upgrade the phone. Shift to a bigger house. Buy a premium car. Take international vacations. Increase weekend spending. Gradually, the “wants” start becoming “needs.” This is called lifestyle inflation. And in an era of rising prices, it can quietly damage long-term wealth creation more than market volatility itself.

Most people prepare for inflation in petrol, groceries, school fees, or healthcare. But very few prepare for the inflation caused by their own lifestyle choices. That is where the real financial challenge begins.

Lifestyle Inflation Is More Dangerous Today

Social media has made spending aspirational. Earlier, people compared themselves with neighbours. Today, comparisons happen with influencers, celebrities, startup founders, and luxury lifestyles displayed online every day. Suddenly, premium spending starts looking “normal.” Frequent gadget upgrades, luxury dining, destination weddings, branded fashion, and impulse online shopping slowly become routine expenses. The danger is that these costs rarely come down later.

During market corrections, job losses, or economic slowdowns, such financial pressure becomes difficult to manage. This is one reason why financial experts repeatedly emphasise living below your means, even during strong earning years. Interestingly, even India’s leadership has highlighted the importance of controlled spending. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on multiple occasions spoken about austerity, reducing unnecessary expenditure, and avoiding wasteful consumption.

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Your Expenses After 20 Years May Shock You

Let us understand this with a simple example. Suppose your family’s monthly expense today is Rs 50,000. If inflation averages 6 per cent annually, the same lifestyle would require nearly Rs 1,60,000 per month after 20 years. In simple terms, inflation silently multiplies your future financial needs even if your lifestyle remains unchanged. Now imagine what happens if your lifestyle itself keeps expanding every few years. The challenge becomes much bigger.

This is why many high-income earners still struggle financially despite strong salaries. Income rises, but expenses rise faster. A person earning Rs 50 lakh annually but saving almost nothing is financially weaker than someone earning Rs 15 lakh and investing consistently.

What Should You Avoid?

The first mistake is linking every salary increment with lifestyle upgrades. Second, avoid buying liabilities just to match social status. Many people upgrade homes or vehicles mainly because peers are doing the same. Third, do not normalise EMI-driven consumption. Easy monthly installments create the illusion of affordability while reducing future investment capacity. Another major mistake is ignoring emergency funds. Rising expenses without adequate savings can create serious stress during uncertain periods.

Finally, avoid delaying investments. Many young earners believe they will “start later” after income increases further. But time is the biggest advantage in wealth creation.

What Should You Do Instead?

The smartest approach is to increase investments whenever income rises. For example, if your salary increases by Rs 20,000 monthly, try investing at least Rs 10,000 extra instead of spending the full amount. This creates a balance between enjoying life today and securing financial freedom tomorrow. One of the best ways to fight both inflation and lifestyle inflation is through SIPs.

A Systematic Investment Plan helps investors participate in long-term wealth creation while building financial discipline. Suppose a 25-year-old starts a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 and increases it by just 10 per cent annually. Assuming long-term equity returns of 12 per cent, the wealth created over 30 years can grow substantially to around Rs 8 crore.

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The biggest advantage is compounding. Small disciplined investments today can potentially reduce financial stress decades later. Final Thoughts Inflation is unavoidable. Lifestyle inflation is optional. The real goal of wealth creation is not just earning more money. It is creating financial flexibility, peace of mind, and long-term security. A good income can improve your lifestyle. But disciplined investing improves your future. The difference between the two becomes visible only with time.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)