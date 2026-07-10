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English NewsBusinessQuote Of The Day | Warren Buffett On Why Long-Term Thinking Leads To Lasting Success

Quote Of The Day | Warren Buffett On Why Long-Term Thinking Leads To Lasting Success

Friday Motivation Quote Of The Day | Warren Buffett's quote reminds us that success is built on efforts made earlier. It shows the importance of patience, long-term planning and making decisions.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Quote reflects his investment philosophy emphasizing patient, sustainable growth.

Warren Buffett is one of the world's most successful investors and the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Often referred to as the "Oracle of Omaha", Buffett is admired not only for his remarkable investment success but also for his practical wisdom on business, patience and life. His insights encourage people to think beyond immediate rewards and focus on decisions that create lasting value. Many of his quotes continue to inspire entrepreneurs, professionals and investors across generations.

Quote And Its Meaning

"Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." - Warren Buffett

This quote highlights the importance of long-term planning and delayed gratification. Buffett uses the image of a tree providing shade to explain that the benefits we enjoy today are often the result of efforts made years earlier.

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Whether it is building a successful career, growing a business, investing money or nurturing relationships, meaningful results rarely happen overnight. The quote also reminds us that our actions today can positively impact future generations. It is a powerful lesson in patience, discipline and the value of making decisions with the future in mind rather than seeking instant rewards.

When And Where Was It Said?

Warren Buffett shared this famous quote in relation to his long-standing philosophy of investing and wealth creation. While there is no verified public record identifying a single speech, interview or event where the quote first appeared, it has been widely attributed to Buffett for decades and is frequently referenced in discussions about long-term investing, leadership and strategic planning. The quote perfectly reflects his investment approach of focusing on sustainable growth, patience and creating value over time. Today, it remains one of his most widely quoted statements, inspiring individuals and organisations to invest in the future rather than chasing short-term gains.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Warren Buffett first share this famous quote?

There is no verified public record identifying a specific speech or event where the quote first appeared. However, it has been widely attributed to Buffett for decades and reflects his investment philosophy.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Warren Buffett Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Friday Motivation Quote Of The Day
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