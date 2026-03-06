Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessFlipkart Lays Off Around 300 Employees In Annual Performance Review As IPO Plans Gather Pace

Flipkart Lays Off Around 300 Employees In Annual Performance Review As IPO Plans Gather Pace

The move comes as part of the company’s routine performance management process, which typically evaluates employee performance and may lead to exits for those placed in the lower performance bands.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart has reportedly asked around 300 employees to leave the company as part of its annual performance review cycle, according to people familiar with the development.

The latest round of exits represents roughly 1.5 per cent of Flipkart’s total workforce. The company currently employs about 20,000 people across its various businesses in India, reported Moneycontrol.

The move comes as part of the company’s routine performance management process, which typically evaluates employee performance and may lead to exits for those placed in the lower performance bands.

Part Of Annual Performance Management Process

According to people aware of the matter, the exits are linked to Flipkart’s yearly internal assessment process. Under this system, employees are reviewed across performance metrics, and those falling in the lower rating categories may be asked to leave the organisation.

The company has undertaken similar exercises in previous years as part of its performance review framework.

Such evaluation cycles are not uncommon among large technology and internet companies, where performance-linked restructuring is periodically carried out to recalibrate teams and improve organisational efficiency.

Similar Exercise Carried Out Earlier

This is not the first time Flipkart has carried out workforce reductions through its performance review process.

In early 2024, the company had let go of around 1,000 employees, representing nearly 5 per cent of its workforce at the time, as part of a similar internal review exercise.

Industry observers note that many technology companies globally have adopted stricter performance management practices in recent years as they shift their focus toward profitability and operational discipline.

Focus On Cost Discipline And Efficiency

Flipkart’s latest workforce adjustment comes amid a broader trend across the startup and technology ecosystem, where companies have increasingly prioritised cost control and operational efficiency.

Over the past two years, the startup funding environment has seen a slowdown, prompting several internet companies to reassess spending and sharpen their focus on sustainable business models.

As a result, organisations across the sector have emphasised productivity, profitability and disciplined expansion strategies. Performance-linked restructuring has therefore become a recurring feature across large internet platforms.

IPO Preparations Underway

The workforce adjustment also comes at a time when Flipkart has begun early preparations for a potential public listing in India.

The company has initiated preliminary discussions with several investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra Capital, to explore the feasibility of a proposed initial public offering (IPO).

Industry sources have previously indicated that Flipkart could target a listing by late 2026 or early 2027. However, the timeline, size and structure of the potential IPO are yet to be finalised.

Corporate Restructuring Ahead Of Listing

In December last year, Flipkart cleared an important regulatory hurdle linked to its listing plans when the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the company’s request to shift its holding company domicile from Singapore to India.

The relocation of the holding structure is part of a wider corporate restructuring aimed at aligning Flipkart’s legal framework with its largely India-focused business operations.

The move is expected to simplify the group’s structure and facilitate preparations for a domestic stock market debut.

Competitive E-Commerce Landscape

Flipkart remains one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India and continues to compete closely with Amazon in the country’s rapidly expanding online retail market.

The company, controlled by US retail giant Walmart, operates across several segments including online retail, logistics and digital payments.

India’s e-commerce market has grown significantly over the past decade, supported by rising internet penetration, improved digital payments infrastructure and expanding consumer adoption in smaller cities and towns.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many employees did Flipkart ask to leave?

Flipkart has reportedly asked around 300 employees to leave the company as part of its annual performance review cycle. This represents approximately 1.5% of its total workforce.

Why are employees being asked to leave Flipkart?

The exits are part of Flipkart's routine annual performance management process. Employees are evaluated on performance metrics, and those in lower rating categories may be asked to leave.

Is this the first time Flipkart has had such exits?

No, this is not the first time. Flipkart conducted a similar exercise in early 2024, letting go of around 1,000 employees as part of an internal review.

What is the broader context for these workforce adjustments?

These adjustments align with a trend in the tech industry prioritizing cost control and operational efficiency. Many companies are focusing on productivity and profitability amid a slowdown in startup funding.

What other significant developments are happening at Flipkart?

Flipkart has begun early preparations for a potential public listing in India and has initiated discussions with investment banks. They also recently shifted their holding company domicile from Singapore to India.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPO Layoffs FlipKart Job Cuts Flipkart Layoffs Flipkart Job Cuts
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Flipkart Lays Off Around 300 Employees In Annual Performance Review As IPO Plans Gather Pace
Flipkart Lays Off Around 300 Employees In Annual Performance Review As IPO Plans Gather Pace
Business
Adani Total Gas Holds CNG, PNG Prices Amid West Asia Conflict But Cuts Supply To Some Industries
Adani Total Gas Holds CNG, PNG Prices Amid West Asia Conflict But Cuts Supply To Some Industries
Business
Stock Markets Crash, Sensex Fall Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Stock Markets Crash, Sensex Fall Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Business
Hormuz Crisis: India Says Crude Stocks ‘Comfortable’ As Global Oil Supply Fears Rise
Hormuz Crisis: Oil Supply Fears Rise Globally, But India Says Crude Stocks Are ‘Comfortable’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | International Year Of The Woman Farmer: Moving Women Up The Value Chain
Opinion
Embed widget