Silver prices increased due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a softer US dollar, which boosted demand for precious metals.
Silver Prices Remain Steady (March 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on March 6, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today March 6 2026: Silver prices rose on Friday, recovering from the previous session’s mild dip as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a softer US dollar supported demand for precious metals.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery climbed 1.87 per cent to Rs 2,67,100 per kg in intraday trade. Earlier in the session, the white metal had surged as much as 2.6 per cent before some profit booking trimmed gains.
The uptick in silver prices comes as investors await the US February jobs report due later on Friday, which could offer fresh cues on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path. Market participants widely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting scheduled to conclude on March 18.
In international markets, spot silver edged slightly higher to $82.26 per ounce.
Analysts said the ongoing conflict involving Iran has heightened concerns about inflation and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. As the conflict entered its seventh day, investors have grown wary of potential disruptions to global energy supplies, adding to demand for safe-haven assets.
The US dollar index slipped 0.29 per cent to 99.03, making dollar-denominated commodities like silver more attractive for buyers using other currencies.
Meanwhile, oil prices, which had surged more than 15 per cent since the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict last week, eased on Friday after the US announced a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea. Brent crude’s April contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $84.21 per barrel, down 1.52 per cent from its previous close.
According to analysts, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,57,700 and Rs 2,52,000 per kg, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,66,000 and Rs 2,71,000.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 6
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices rise on March 6, 2026?
What is the current price of silver futures for May delivery on MCX?
Silver futures for May delivery on the MCX climbed 1.87% to Rs 2,67,100 per kg in intraday trade.
What is the expected US Federal Reserve monetary policy action?
Market participants widely expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting concluding on March 18.
How is the conflict in the Middle East affecting silver prices?
The conflict has heightened inflation concerns and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts, increasing demand for safe-haven assets like silver.
What are the support and resistance levels for MCX silver?
MCX silver has support at Rs 2,57,700 and Rs 2,52,000 per kg, with resistance seen at Rs 2,66,000 and Rs 2,71,000.