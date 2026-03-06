Silver Prices Remain Steady (March 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today March 6 2026: Silver prices rose on Friday, recovering from the previous session’s mild dip as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a softer US dollar supported demand for precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery climbed 1.87 per cent to Rs 2,67,100 per kg in intraday trade. Earlier in the session, the white metal had surged as much as 2.6 per cent before some profit booking trimmed gains.

The uptick in silver prices comes as investors await the US February jobs report due later on Friday, which could offer fresh cues on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path. Market participants widely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting scheduled to conclude on March 18.

In international markets, spot silver edged slightly higher to $82.26 per ounce.

Analysts said the ongoing conflict involving Iran has heightened concerns about inflation and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. As the conflict entered its seventh day, investors have grown wary of potential disruptions to global energy supplies, adding to demand for safe-haven assets.

The US dollar index slipped 0.29 per cent to 99.03, making dollar-denominated commodities like silver more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

Meanwhile, oil prices, which had surged more than 15 per cent since the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict last week, eased on Friday after the US announced a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea. Brent crude’s April contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $84.21 per barrel, down 1.52 per cent from its previous close.

According to analysts, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,57,700 and Rs 2,52,000 per kg, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,66,000 and Rs 2,71,000.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

