Gold Prices Continue To Rally (Mar 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Continue To Rally (Mar 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 6) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Friday, recovering from the previous session’s mild decline as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a softer US dollar supported bullion demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery rose 0.64 per cent to Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams in intraday trade. Silver May futures also advanced, climbing 1.87 per cent to Rs 2,67,100 per kg.

Earlier in the session, gold had jumped more than 1 per cent and silver nearly 2.6 per cent before some profit booking trimmed part of the gains.

Investors are now awaiting the US February jobs report due later on Friday for further direction. Market participants widely expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting scheduled to conclude on March 18, according to reports.

In global markets, spot silver edged slightly higher to $82.26 per ounce, while spot gold remained largely flat during intraday trade.

Analysts noted that the ongoing conflict involving Iran has heightened inflation concerns and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. As the conflict entered its seventh day, investors grew increasingly concerned about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

The dollar index slipped 0.29 per cent to 99.03, making dollar-denominated bullion more attractive for holders of other currencies.

US President Donald Trump maintained a tough stance on Iran and also hinted at potential action related to Cuba. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States has sufficient munitions to sustain military operations for an extended period.

Oil prices, which had surged more than 15 per cent since the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict last week, eased on Friday after the US announced a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea. Brent crude’s April contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $84.21 per barrel, down 1.52 per cent from the previous close.

Analysts said gold has support at Rs 1,58,000 and Rs 1,56,600 per 10 grams, with resistance seen at Rs 1,61,100 and Rs 1,62,800. For MCX silver, support levels are placed at Rs 2,57,700 and Rs 2,52,000 per kg, while resistance is at Rs 2,66,000 and Rs 2,71,000.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 6

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,226

22 Karat- 14,875

18 Karat- 12,173

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,320

22 Karat- 14,960

18 Karat- 13,030

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,211

22 Karat- 14,860

18 Karat- 12,158

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,211

22 Karat- 14,860

18 Karat- 12,158

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,211

22 Karat- 14,860

18 Karat- 12,158

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,211

22 Karat- 14,860

18 Karat- 12,158

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,211 14,860 12,158
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,216 14,865 12,163
Gold Rate in Indore 16,216 14,865 12,163
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,226 14,875 12,173
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,320 14,960 13,030
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,211 14,860 12,158
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,211 14,860 12,158
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,226 14,875 12,173
Gold Rate in Salem 16,320 14,960 13,030
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,211 14,860 12,158
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,211 14,860 12,158
Gold Rate in Patna 16,216 14,865 12,163

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
