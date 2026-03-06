Gold Prices Continue To Rally (Mar 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Friday, recovering from the previous session’s mild decline as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a softer US dollar supported bullion demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery rose 0.64 per cent to Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams in intraday trade. Silver May futures also advanced, climbing 1.87 per cent to Rs 2,67,100 per kg.

Earlier in the session, gold had jumped more than 1 per cent and silver nearly 2.6 per cent before some profit booking trimmed part of the gains.

Investors are now awaiting the US February jobs report due later on Friday for further direction. Market participants widely expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting scheduled to conclude on March 18, according to reports.

In global markets, spot silver edged slightly higher to $82.26 per ounce, while spot gold remained largely flat during intraday trade.

Analysts noted that the ongoing conflict involving Iran has heightened inflation concerns and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. As the conflict entered its seventh day, investors grew increasingly concerned about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

The dollar index slipped 0.29 per cent to 99.03, making dollar-denominated bullion more attractive for holders of other currencies.

US President Donald Trump maintained a tough stance on Iran and also hinted at potential action related to Cuba. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States has sufficient munitions to sustain military operations for an extended period.

Oil prices, which had surged more than 15 per cent since the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict last week, eased on Friday after the US announced a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea. Brent crude’s April contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $84.21 per barrel, down 1.52 per cent from the previous close.

Analysts said gold has support at Rs 1,58,000 and Rs 1,56,600 per 10 grams, with resistance seen at Rs 1,61,100 and Rs 1,62,800. For MCX silver, support levels are placed at Rs 2,57,700 and Rs 2,52,000 per kg, while resistance is at Rs 2,66,000 and Rs 2,71,000.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 6