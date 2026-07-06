EU Cracks Down On Cheap Chinese Imports; New Customs Fee Comes Into Effect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EU abolishes duty-free exemption for low-value non-EU imports.

A new 3 euro flat duty impacts online purchases.

This temporary duty applies until July 2028, then standard tariffs.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The abolition of the customs duty-free exemption for low-value imported goods from China to the EU imposes a flat 3 euro duty per declaration line. The measure concerns purchases from countries such as China, aiming to rationalise imports and enhance transparency, according to an article in the Greek City Times.

The AADE (Independent Authority for Public Revenue) has announced that the customs duty-free exemption for low-value imported goods up to 150 euros is being abolished, directly affecting online shopping from abroad. Starting next Wednesday, at customs in Greece and the European Union, a special flat-rate duty of 3 euro per declaration line will be imposed on B2C distance sales.

The measure already has a deterrent effect, as many consumers are cancelling their purchases upon seeing the total cost increase significantly. For example, a 6 euro order can be burdened with an additional 9 euro due to the flat fee for three different products. The final charge thus reaches 15 euros, making purchases from countries like China or the USA less attractive than in the past, the article observes.

This new special duty is temporary and will apply until July 1, 2028, after which all e-commerce goods will be subject to the standard tariff rate, regardless of value.

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Customs authorities and economic operators are already implementing the new framework. It is critical to note that if an order passes through customs after July 1, the courier may request an additional charge for delivery, even if the original purchase was made without anticipating this cost. Authorities clarify that each parcel is treated as a separate shipment, said the report.

Responsibility for the correct payment of the duty lies with the declarant, who is usually the platform, the seller, or the customs representative. Courier companies may charge this amount to the end consumer, acting as direct or indirect representatives. However, when the IOSS system is used for VAT collection at the time of purchase, the process is simpler, as no new liability arises upon delivery.

To combat false declarations regarding parcel contents, product identifiers known (PID) are being introduced. These codes will allow customs authorities to perform more accurate checks and ensure the traceability of goods. The system will scan the codes listed on platforms and in store warehouses, the article added.

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