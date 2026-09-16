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English NewsBusinessBharat Forge, Pratt & Whitney to support HALE unmanned aerial vehicle programme

Bharat Forge, Pratt & Whitney to support HALE unmanned aerial vehicle programme

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI): An Indian firm and an American defence major on Tuesday announced that they will work together to support the development of India's high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicl.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 12:47 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI): An Indian firm and an American defence major on Tuesday announced that they will work together to support the development of India's high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle.

In a statement, Bharat Forge and Pratt & Whitney Canada said they will evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a HALE unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), being designed and developed under a programme by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Pratt & Whitney is a business of US-based RTX.

The collaboration supports India’s indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

HALE UAVs provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance across land and maritime domains.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements. Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities," the statement said.

"Bharat Forge Aerospace business is proud to collaborate with Pratt & Whitney Canada to advance India’s indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities,” Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd., was quoted as saying in the statement.

“By combining Pratt & Whitney’s globally proven propulsion technologies with Bharat Forge’s engineering and systems integration expertise, we aim to support development of a world-class HALE platform that strengthens India’s strategic self-reliance and defense preparedness," he said.

This collaboration with Bharat Forge reflects our continued commitment to supporting India’s aerospace and defence ambitions, said Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Head, Pratt & Whitney.

“Pratt & Whitney Canada’s turboprop engines have a proven legacy of reliability in demanding operational environments, which is exactly what’s needed for India’s HALE programme," he said. PTI KND SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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