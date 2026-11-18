Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat killed in Kulgam.

He refused surrender, tracked down in mosque during operation.

Bhat carried ₹15 lakh bounty, involved in CRPF attack.

Search operations continue in the area for other militants.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat, alias Latif Butt, who carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. He was allegedly involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in the district that left three jawans injured.

The encounter took place in the Zangalpora area of Devsar, where security forces had launched an operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. Officials said Bhat was tracked down inside a mosque and asked to surrender. However, he reportedly refused, leading to an exchange of fire in which he was killed.

From Carpenter To LeT Militant

Bhat reportedly disappeared from his home in early 2025. His family subsequently approached the police and filed a missing person report.

According to officials, he was later recruited into the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy network, The Resistance Front (TRF), by Pakistan-based operative Sajjad Gul.

Before joining militancy, Bhat had completed his Class 12 education at Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji. He briefly attended Government Degree College in Kulgam before taking up carpentry work.

Rs 15 Lakh Reward Announced By J&K Police

Recently, the officials identified Bhat as the alleged mastermind behind the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, in which three security personnel sustained injuries.

Later, Bhat, a 22-year-old from Khrewan Chader (Ashmuji) in Kulgam, became a most wanted terrorist and carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

His associate, Umar Nisar Bhat, was killed in a separate exchange of fire at Larnoo Bypass in Kulgam on November 16.

LeT Commander Refused To Surrender

According to officials, security forces had been pursuing Bhat before locating him in Zangalpora. A cordon and search operation was launched after specific intelligence inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces moved closer to the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a gunfight. Bhat was subsequently killed in the exchange.

The search operation in the area was continuing at the time of reporting, with security personnel looking for other suspected militants.

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Amit Shah Praises Jawans

On the killing, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy."

He added the nation's salute to the "brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies".