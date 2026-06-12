Bastar Blueprint: Vishnu Deo Sai Unveils Rs 30,000 Income Goal, Tourism Push, Tech-Led Growth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chhattisgarh targets Bastar's transformation into an economic growth hub.

State targets Bastar families earn Rs 30,000 monthly.

Major irrigation projects, digital health, Seva Dera centres launched.

Tourism, education, and industrial investments drive state growth.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has laid out an ambitious roadmap for transforming Bastar from a region long associated with Left-Wing Extremism into a hub of economic growth, tourism, agriculture, and technology-driven development. Presenting the state's vision at the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sai outlined a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating Chhattisgarh's journey towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

Addressing the gathering at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said the state is focusing on boosting livelihoods, expanding infrastructure, improving education and healthcare, and attracting investments in emerging sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

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Bastar Income Target Set At Rs 30,000 Per Month

A key announcement from the meeting was the government's target of significantly increasing household earnings in Bastar. According to Sai, nearly 85 per cent of families in the region currently earn less than Rs 15,000 per month. The state now aims to raise average monthly family income to Rs 30,000 within the next three years.

To achieve this, the government plans to strengthen agriculture, animal husbandry, forest produce-based livelihoods, welfare schemes, and rural enterprises. A major focus is being placed on expanding dairy activities through a dedicated "Dairy Model", under which tribal households will receive milch cows and buffaloes.

The initiative is expected to generate sustainable incomes while creating employment opportunities for women and young people through dairy processing, milk collection networks, transportation systems, and local markets.

Irrigation, Healthcare And Service Delivery Get Major Push

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans to improve agricultural productivity through two major irrigation projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore. These projects are expected to bring 32,000 hectares under irrigation, ensuring year-round water availability in the Indravati region and enabling farmers to diversify beyond paddy cultivation into fruits, vegetables, and other cash crops.

On the healthcare front, digital health profiles are being created for nearly 36 lakh residents of Bastar. The initiative is aimed at maintaining secure medical records and improving access to healthcare services, particularly for rural populations, women, and senior citizens.

Sai further said that nearly 200 security camps in Bastar are being converted into "Seva Dera" centres. These facilities will serve as one-stop locations where villagers can access 371 central and state government schemes, including pensions, ration services, healthcare, banking, education, and Ayushman benefits.

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Tourism, Education And Technology At The Centre Of Development Plan

Tourism has been identified as another major employment generator. The state government is working to develop Chitrakote and Sirpur into globally recognised destinations. Planned projects include water sports facilities, jungle safaris, adventure tourism activities, a Global Meditation Centre, museum infrastructure, and a developed Mahanadi riverfront.

The Chief Minister also outlined efforts to strengthen education in underserved regions. Education Cities are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda with an investment of Rs 100 crore. These projects complement initiatives such as 341 PM SHRI Schools, 5,857 smart classrooms, and bilingual learning material in 16 local languages.

Investment Drive Backed By Reforms And New Industries

Highlighting the state's industrial agenda, Sai said Chhattisgarh has implemented 435 reforms to improve governance and ease of doing business. The single-window clearance system has also been strengthened to attract investment.

He informed the council that two semiconductor manufacturing units are currently being established in the state. Alongside semiconductors, new investments are flowing into sectors including electronics, sports goods, bio-ethanol, garments, textiles, and green industries.

The Chief Minister noted that more than 33 lakh farmers have been linked to digital services through the AgriStack initiative, while platforms such as Digital Dwar and the Atal Monitoring Portal are helping improve transparency and service delivery.

He also highlighted the impact of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which is helping local products reach wider markets. According to the state government, exports worth Rs 761.76 crore were recorded up to February in FY2025-26, with aromatic rice accounting for the largest share. The initiative, officials said, is contributing to higher incomes for farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs across Chhattisgarh.

The NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting was attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, senior government officials, and members of NITI Aayog.