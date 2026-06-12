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FIR Registered Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Communal Remarks During Dharmatala Protest
A complaint has been filed against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over allegedly inflammatory remarks made during a sit-in protest at Dharmatala.
According to reports, a businessman lodged the complaint, alleging that Banerjee's statement, "You are safe because we are here; if we weren't, a certain community would, in an instant..." a complaint has been filed citing these remarks as inflammatory.
Based on the complaint, Hare Street Police Station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.
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