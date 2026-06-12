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HomeNewsIndiaFIR Registered Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Communal Remarks During Dharmatala Protest

FIR Registered Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Communal Remarks During Dharmatala Protest

By : Sneha | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

A complaint has been filed against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over allegedly inflammatory remarks made during a sit-in protest at Dharmatala.

According to reports, a businessman lodged the complaint, alleging that Banerjee's statement, "You are safe because we are here; if we weren't, a certain community would, in an instant..." a complaint has been filed citing these remarks as inflammatory. 

Based on the complaint, Hare Street Police Station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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