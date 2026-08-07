Dolly Khanna-Backed Small-Cap: Profit Jumps 540% As Turnaround Gains Pace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain Industries reported strong Q2 financial turnaround across key metrics.

Revenue surged 17.4%, adjusted PAT increased over 540 percent.

Company strengthened balance sheet, declared 50% interim dividend.

On Friday, shares of Rain Industries Ltd jumped 0.90 per cent to Rs 245.19 per share from its previous closing of Rs 243 per share.

As of 12:39 PM IST, the stock was trading at Rs 245.19. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 252 per share and its 52-week low is Rs 99.90 per share.

The stock surged 3.83 per cent Intraday to its 52-week high of Rs 252 from the previous close.

Rain Industries Ltd reported a strong turnaround in its Q2 CY26 financial performance, supported by disciplined cost management, favourable market realisations and operational efficiencies across its businesses.

The company's revenue increased 17.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,167.2 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 60.9 per cent to Rs 993.5 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 520 basis points to 19.2 per cent.

Adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by more than 540 per cent year-on-year to Rs 317.3 crore, reflecting a sharp improvement in profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) also climbed to Rs 9.43 during the quarter.

The Carbon segment generated revenue of Rs 3,770 crore, supported by an optimised raw material mix and favourable foreign exchange movements.

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The Advanced Materials segment reported revenue of Rs 1,073 crore, aided by healthy pricing in Engineered Products.

The company also strengthened its balance sheet during the quarter.

Total liquidity stood at USD 313 million, while the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 2.77x.

Rain Industries Ltd also said it has no significant term debt maturities until late 2028.

The Board declared an interim Dividend of 50 per cent, translating into Rs 1 per share, reflecting management's confidence in the company's financial position and cash flows.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Ace Investor Dolly Khanna held a 1.05 per cent stake in Rain Industries as of March 2026.

The company has a market capitalisation of over Rs 8,248.88 crore.

The stock price has surged over 50.15 per cent in the last 1 year.

From its 52-week low of Rs 99.90 per share, the stock has delivered a return of approximately 152.45 per cent.

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Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.