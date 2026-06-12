India Summons US Envoy Again After Third Attack In Four Days On Ship Carrying Indian Crew

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India summoned US diplomat protesting attacks on vessels.

Second summons followed new attack on 20-crew vessel.

Three incidents in four days, one killed three Indians.

India on Friday summoned US Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks to lodge a strong protest over continuing attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian sailors off the coast of Oman. The meeting, held at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), lasted around 45 minutes and marked the second time in three days that New Delhi has formally raised the issue with Washington.

The latest diplomatic démarche came after another vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack on Thursday, making it the third such incident involving Indian sailors in four days.

Second Summons In Three Days

The US diplomat was called in by an Additional Secretary in the MEA to discuss the repeated attacks on merchant vessels operating in the region.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs



🔗 https://t.co/HixbfYQsW7 pic.twitter.com/HVsRP8BwbM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 12, 2026

"MEA summoned Meeks to lodge a protest against attacks on commercial vessels off the Coast of Oman," an Indian source said.

The source added, "Yesterday, yet another vessel with 20 Indian crew on board came under attack."

India had first summoned Meeks on Wednesday following a US Navy attack on a commercial vessel that resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors.

Maritime Security Advisory Issued

Hours before the latest meeting, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) issued a fresh maritime security advisory for nearly 18,000 Indian seafarers operating in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters.

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The advisory followed three recent incidents involving ships carrying Indian crew members, including the attack off the Oman coast that claimed three Indian lives.

Three Incidents In Four Days

The first incident took place on June 8, when MT Marivex came under attack and caught fire. All 24 Indian crew members onboard were reported safe.

The second incident occurred on June 10, when tanker MT Settebello was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel carried 24 Indian sailors. While 21 crew members were rescued, three Indian sailors who were initially reported missing were later confirmed dead.

The third attack occurred on Thursday, June 11, when MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian crew members, was targeted. No deaths or injuries were reported in that incident.

Rare Diplomatic Protest Amid Strategic Ties

India's decision to summon a senior US diplomat twice within three days is unusual given the close strategic relationship that New Delhi and Washington have built over the past two decades.

The US Embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The developments come days before a likely meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

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