Can Bonds Replace Rent-Like Income? Here’s What The Numbers Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rental property's net income significantly decreased after expenses.

Bonds now offer higher, more predictable income for investors.

Property still provides capital appreciation and inflation hedging benefits.

For generations, buying a flat and renting it out has been a popular way for Indian households to create passive income for retirement, education expenses or financial security.

However, the rental-income equation has changed.

Gross residential rental yields across major Indian cities averaged 5.16 per cent in the June 2026 quarter, but after property Tax, maintenance, repairs, brokerage and vacancy, the actual yield for many landlords can fall to around 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

This has made bonds an increasingly attractive alternative for investors primarily seeking predictable cash flow.

Instead of dealing with tenants, maintenance and vacant periods, investors can use government securities and high-quality corporate bonds to generate regular interest income.

Rental yields vary significantly across cities. Delhi-NCR currently offers a gross yield of 5.81 per cent, while Kolkata stands at 5.79 per cent.

Chennai recorded a 4.87 per cent yield, supported by demand from IT and manufacturing hubs.

Hyderabad's yield was 3.93 per cent, while Bengaluru ranged between 3.60 per cent and 4.16 per cent.

Mumbai's MMR recorded a lower 3.84 per cent, largely because property prices remain high relative to rents.

These figures are gross yields and do not represent the landlord's actual income.

Property tax, society charges, repairs, tenant turnover costs and periods of vacancy can significantly reduce the effective return.

After these expenses, a residential property generating a 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent net yield can look less attractive compared with current fixed-income opportunities.

Bond yields currently offer a different equation.

The 10-year Indian government security yield has remained around 6.8 per cent through July 2026, with coupons paid semi-annually.

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds currently offer 8.05 per cent for the July-December 2026 period, with the rate reset every six months.

AAA-rated corporate bonds and quality NBFC papers with five to seven-year maturities are offering around 7.2 per cent to 7.9 per cent.

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme offers 8.2 per cent, subject to a maximum investment of Rs 30 lakh per individual.

For an investor focused purely on regular income, the difference is significant.

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A Rs 50 lakh property earning a 3 per cent net rental yield would generate around Rs 1.5 lakh a year before considering income-tax implications.

A fixed-income investment yielding 7 per cent could generate around Rs 3.5 lakh annually, although the actual cash flow and taxation would depend on the instrument and investment structure.

However, bonds cannot completely replace everything that Real Estate provides.

A property can appreciate over the long term and rents can increase with inflation and local demand.

A fixed-rate bond, on the other hand, generally provides a predetermined coupon and returns its face value at maturity.

Floating-rate instruments can offer some protection against changing interest rates, but they still do not provide the same potential for capital appreciation as property.

Liquidity is another important difference.

Selling a property can take considerable time, particularly when market conditions are weak.

Government securities and listed bonds can generally be sold much more easily, although the actual price received before maturity can fluctuate with market interest rates and liquidity.

Taxation also needs to be considered. Bond interest is generally taxable according to the investor's applicable tax rules, while rental income receives a standard deduction under the income-tax framework.

Therefore, post-tax returns can differ from the headline yields and should be compared before making an investment decision.

The current numbers suggest that bonds can comfortably exceed the net cash flow generated by residential property for investors whose primary objective is regular income.

A diversified ladder of government securities, state development loans and high-quality corporate bonds can provide predictable cash flows without tenant-related issues, maintenance expenses or prolonged vacancies.

However, the choice does not have to be either-or.

Bonds can be viewed primarily as an income-generating asset, while real estate can serve as a long-term capital appreciation and inflation-hedging asset.

For investors seeking rent-like income with greater predictability and lower operational hassles, bonds currently offer a compelling alternative to residential property.

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Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.