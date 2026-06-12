IndiGo Ordered To Pay Rs 1.2 Lakh After Six-Hour Delay Caused Hardship To Elderly Couple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consumer commission ordered IndiGo to compensate elderly couple.

Flight delayed six hours, passengers confined without timely updates.

Airline's operational defense lacked evidence; found deficient in care.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Puducherry has directed IndiGo Airlines to compensate an elderly couple after finding the carrier guilty of deficiency in service during a journey that was delayed by nearly six hours. In its order dated May 15, the commission instructed the airline to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the inconvenience and suffering caused to the passengers, along with Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses.

Consumer Panel Criticises Airline's Handling Of Delay

The bench, comprising President S Mouttouvel and members A. S. Suvitha and G. Arumugam, observed that the passengers were subjected to extended periods of uncertainty and discomfort during the journey.

According to the commission, the couple remained confined inside the aircraft for several hours at different locations without receiving adequate information or assistance from the airline. The order noted that the passengers were left in a state of “uncertainty, anxiety and absence of proper communication or assistance”, as per reports.

Emphasising the responsibilities of commercial airlines, the commission said air carriers are expected to provide more than transportation services alone. It observed that airlines must ensure “timely dissemination of information, effective coordination during contingencies, and ensuring reasonable comfort and dignity to passengers.”

Journey Turned Into Overnight Ordeal

The dispute arose from a Dehradun-to-Chennai trip undertaken by the couple on July 2, 2023.

According to the complaint, the flight departed Dehradun nearly two hours behind schedule before making a halt in Lucknow. The delay worsened when passengers were informed that the aircraft could not continue directly to Chennai because the operating crew would exceed permissible flying-hour limits before reaching the destination.

As a result, the flight was diverted to Delhi for a crew replacement. The complainants alleged that passengers remained seated inside the aircraft for prolonged periods with limited updates regarding the status of the journey.

Originally scheduled to land in Chennai around 9 p.m., the flight eventually arrived at approximately 3 a.m. the following day.

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Senior Citizens Cite Physical And Mental Distress

The elderly couple told the commission that the lengthy delay caused significant hardship.

They claimed to have suffered cramps, exhaustion and severe discomfort during the extended journey. The experience, they argued, also resulted in considerable mental stress and anxiety.

IndiGo defended its actions by stating that the delay was caused by operational necessities, including maintenance requirements and restrictions relating to crew duty hours.

The airline further contended that passengers had been offered alternatives such as refunds and rebooking options.

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Commission Rejects Airline's Defence

The consumer panel, however, found the airline's explanation lacking in evidentiary support.

The commission pointed out that IndiGo had not submitted maintenance records, technical reports or inspection documents to substantiate its claims regarding the alleged maintenance issue.

While the commission declined to uphold allegations of unfair trade practice due to insufficient independent evidence, it concluded that the airline had failed in its duty of care toward the passengers.