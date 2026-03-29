Banks Shut For 6 Days Next Week? Here’s When Branches Will Stay Closed

If you’re planning a bank visit, you may want to check the calendar first. Starting March 30, banks across India will observe multiple holidays over the week (March 30–April 5), which could affect branch services.

According to the holiday schedule, both public and private sector banks will remain closed for up to six days next week due to festivals, annual closing, and the weekly Sunday off. Holidays include occasions like Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, along with regional observances.

Full list of bank holidays next week:



March 30 (Monday): Banks closed in Karnataka for Mahavir Jayanti

March 31 (Tuesday): Banks shut in multiple states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand for Mahavir Jayanti

April 1 (Wednesday): Banks closed in several states due to annual account closing

April 2 (Thursday): Banks shut in Kerala (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram) for Maundy Thursday

April 3 (Friday): Banks closed across most states for Good Friday

April 5 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

Typically, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a special holiday is declared.

Online services to remain available

Even though branches will be shut on these days, customers can continue to use digital banking services. Facilities like UPI payments, fund transfers, net banking, mobile apps, ATM withdrawals, loan applications and cheque book requests will function as usual.

Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work in advance to avoid inconvenience during the holiday-heavy week.