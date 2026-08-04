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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Market Today: Sensex Nears 78,750, Nifty Falls Over 150 Points Ahead Of RBI Policy, US-Iran Talks

Share Market Today: Sensex Nears 78,750, Nifty Falls Over 150 Points Ahead Of RBI Policy, US-Iran Talks

Market participants largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's policy announcement tomorrow, with traders looking for cues on the central bank's interest rate outlook and inflation assessment.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a mixed note on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and closely watched developments surrounding talks between the United States and Iran.

The BSE Sensex was trading 105.32 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 78,744.35, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 172.35 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 24,601.95 in early trade.

Investors Await RBI Policy Outcome

Market participants largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's policy announcement, with traders looking for cues on the central bank's interest rate outlook, inflation assessment and growth projections. The policy decision is expected to set the tone for domestic markets in the near term.

Global Cues In Focus

Sentiment also remained guarded as investors monitored developments around the planned talks between the United States and Iran. The outcome of the discussions is expected to have implications for global crude oil prices and broader market sentiment.

The mixed opening follows four consecutive sessions of gains for Indian equities, with investors now booking profits and awaiting fresh triggers before taking new positions.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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