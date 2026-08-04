Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a mixed note on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and closely watched developments surrounding talks between the United States and Iran.

The BSE Sensex was trading 105.32 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 78,744.35, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 172.35 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 24,601.95 in early trade.

Investors Await RBI Policy Outcome

Market participants largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's policy announcement, with traders looking for cues on the central bank's interest rate outlook, inflation assessment and growth projections. The policy decision is expected to set the tone for domestic markets in the near term.

Global Cues In Focus

Sentiment also remained guarded as investors monitored developments around the planned talks between the United States and Iran. The outcome of the discussions is expected to have implications for global crude oil prices and broader market sentiment.

The mixed opening follows four consecutive sessions of gains for Indian equities, with investors now booking profits and awaiting fresh triggers before taking new positions.