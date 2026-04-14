Planning A Bank Visit Today? Check If Banks Are Closed On April 14

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks nationwide closed April 14 due to multiple holidays.

RBI calendar lists numerous regional festivals causing widespread closures.

Some states extend closures to April 15 and 16.

If you are planning a bank visit today, April 14, it is important to check the holiday status in your city, as banks across several parts of India remain closed due to multiple regional and national observances.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which determines bank holidays under categories such as the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) holidays, and regional festivals, April 14 marks a holiday in a majority of states.

Is April 14 A Bank Holiday?

Yes, April 14 is a bank holiday in most parts of India on account of several significant occasions, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi.

Due to the overlap of multiple regional festivals and observances, banks are shut across a wide range of states.

Cities Where Banks Are Closed Today

Banks remain closed on Tuesday, April 14, in the following cities, as per the RBI holiday calendar:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur (Navi Mumbai), Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

These closures reflect local observances and state-specific holidays recognised by the RBI.

Where Banks Remain Open

However, banks will remain operational in several cities where April 14 is not observed as a holiday.

These include Aizawl, Bhopal, Itanagar, Kohima, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla. Customers in these regions can continue to access branch services as usual.

Extended Bank Holiday In Some States

The holiday impact does not end with April 14. In some parts of the country, bank closures extend over multiple days due to consecutive regional festivals.

April 15 is also a bank holiday in select states such as Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram. The closures are linked to festivals including Bengali New Year (Nababarsha), Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Himachal Day.

Further, April 16 is a bank holiday in Guwahati (Assam) on account of Bohag Bihu, creating a three-day disruption in banking operations in the region.

This extended holiday period may affect in-branch transactions and services, especially in the affected states.

RBI Holiday Framework Explained

The Reserve Bank of India categorises bank holidays into three broad segments: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays for real-time gross settlement (RTGS), and closures for banks’ annual accounts.

Additionally, state-specific holidays are declared based on local festivals and cultural observances, which is why bank holidays may vary from one region to another.

As a result, customers are advised to refer to the RBI’s official holiday calendar or check with their local bank branches before planning any in-person banking activity.

Are Online Banking Services Available?

Despite physical branch closures, digital banking services continue to function without interruption.

Customers can access online and mobile banking platforms for a range of services, including fund transfers, bill payments, balance checks and account management.

Payment systems such as NEFT and RTGS operate as per their designated schedules, while ATM withdrawals and card transactions remain available.

Banks also offer services such as cheque book requests, account updates and other facilities through digital channels. In case of scheduled maintenance or downtime, banks typically inform customers in advance.

What Customers Should Do

Given the staggered nature of bank holidays across states, customers are encouraged to plan their branch visits in advance.

For urgent transactions, digital banking remains the most reliable option during holidays. Those requiring in-branch services should check the local holiday list to avoid inconvenience. The clustering of holidays in mid-April highlights the importance of staying updated with the RBI calendar, particularly during festival-heavy periods.