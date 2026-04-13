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HomeBusinessTrain Tickets Just Got Cheaper: Indian Railways Offers 3% Discount

Train Tickets Just Got Cheaper: Indian Railways Offers 3% Discount

The 3 per cent concession is applicable exclusively when tickets are booked via digital payment options such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards and net banking on the RailOne platform.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Railways offers 3% discount on unreserved tickets.
  • Discount valid for digital payments via RailOne app.
  • Offer aims to promote cashless travel, easing commuter burden.

In a move aimed at promoting digital transactions and easing travel for millions of passengers, Indian Railways has introduced a 3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app. The offer, available for a limited period until July 14, 2026, applies only to tickets purchased using digital payment modes.

The initiative is expected to benefit a large segment of daily commuters who rely on unreserved train travel for short-distance and routine journeys.

Discount Linked To Digital Payments

According to Indian Railways, the 3 per cent concession is applicable exclusively when tickets are booked via digital payment options such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards and net banking on the RailOne platform.

The move aligns with broader efforts to encourage cashless transactions across public services while also making ticket booking more efficient and accessible.

However, the discount is time-bound, and passengers can avail of the benefit only until July 14, 2026.

Also Read : Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Benefits, Interest Subsidy And How To Apply

What The 3% Discount Means For Commuters

While the discount may appear modest at first glance, its impact could be meaningful for frequent travellers.

Daily commuters who rely on local and short-distance train services stand to gain the most, as repeated savings across multiple journeys can translate into noticeable reductions in monthly travel expenses.

For instance, passengers travelling five to six days a week could see cumulative savings over time, making routine commuting slightly more affordable.

The initiative also reinforces the push towards digital adoption, offering both cost savings and convenience to users.

RailOne App: A Unified Platform For Railway Services

The RailOne app has been designed as an integrated digital platform that brings together a wide range of railway services under one interface.

Passengers can book reserved and unreserved tickets, as well as platform tickets, without needing to switch between multiple applications.

The app integrates several key railway services, including IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES (National Train Enquiry System), UTS on Mobile and Rail Madad, providing a seamless experience for users.

In addition to ticket booking, passengers can check live train status, track PNR updates, view platform information and even order food during their journey. This consolidation of services aims to simplify the travel experience and reduce reliance on multiple digital platforms.

Also Read : PNB Customers Alert! Your Account May Be Closed, Check Before April 15

Faster, Queue-Free Travel Experience

One of the primary advantages of booking tickets through the RailOne app is the convenience it offers. Passengers can avoid long queues at railway stations, particularly during peak hours, by booking tickets from anywhere at any time.

The digital platform allows users to secure tickets in advance, reducing last-minute rush and uncertainty. The added benefit of a discount further incentivises passengers to shift towards digital booking methods.

Push Towards Cashless And Safer Travel

The initiative also supports the broader goal of reducing dependence on cash transactions. Digital payments not only streamline the booking process but also enhance safety by minimising physical contact and cash handling.

For regular commuters, especially in busy urban centres, this shift can lead to a smoother and more efficient travel experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the discount offered on unreserved tickets?

Indian Railways is offering a 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app. This discount is available for a limited period.

How can I get the 3% discount on unreserved tickets?

The 3% discount is exclusively available when you book unreserved tickets using digital payment modes like UPI, debit cards, credit cards, or net banking on the RailOne app.

Until when is the 3% discount offer valid?

The 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked digitally through the RailOne app is valid until July 14, 2026.

What is the RailOne app?

The RailOne app is an integrated digital platform that allows passengers to book reserved and unreserved tickets, platform tickets, check live train status, and access other railway services in one place.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Railways Train Tickets IRCTC
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