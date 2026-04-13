Rs 1.80 Lakh Monthly Salary Offer As 8th Pay Commission Meetings Begin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eighth Pay Commission consultations begin with employee unions.

Key demands include higher fitment factor and basic pay.

Stakeholders submit proposals via official portals by April 30.

The process around the much-anticipated Eighth Pay Commission is gathering pace, with a series of stakeholder consultations and meetings scheduled across major cities in the coming weeks. The developments come as millions of central government employees and pensioners await clarity on potential revisions in salaries, pensions and allowances.

The Commission has outlined a structured consultation roadmap, signalling the start of detailed discussions that will shape its recommendations.

Meetings Scheduled Across Key Cities

As part of its consultation process, the 8th Pay Commission is set to hold direct interactions with employee unions, associations and other stakeholders.

According to the announced schedule, meetings will take place in New Delhi on April 28, 29 and 30, followed by discussions in Pune on May 4 and 5. Subsequent consultations are also expected to be held in Mumbai and other regions as the Commission expands its outreach.

These meetings are aimed at gathering inputs from various stakeholders before finalising recommendations.

Focus On Employee Demands And Pay Structure

A key agenda for these consultations will be the demands raised by employee unions and associations regarding salary revisions.

One of the primary demands includes an increase in the fitment factor from 2.57 to 3.25. Additionally, there have been calls to raise the minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to a range between Rs 41,000 and Rs 51,480.

These proposals are expected to be discussed extensively during the meetings, as the Commission evaluates their feasibility and impact.

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How Stakeholders Can Participate

To participate in the consultation process, associations are required to follow a formal procedure.

Stakeholders must submit a memorandum outlining their recommendations through the official portal, including platforms such as the 8th Pay Commission website and the MyGov (Innovate India) portal. The deadline for submitting these memoranda has been set as April 30, 2026.

Following submission, associations are required to request an appointment via email to secure participation in the meetings.

The Commission is also actively reaching out to stakeholders to ensure wider representation in the consultation process.

Vacancies Announced For Consultant Roles

Alongside consultations, the 8th Pay Commission has also announced recruitment for consultant positions.

A total of 20 vacancies have been opened, offering both full-time and part-time roles. Full-time consultants can earn a monthly remuneration of up to Rs 1.80 lakh, while part-time roles are structured for engagement ranging between six to twelve days per month.

The hiring is aimed at strengthening the Commission’s analytical and administrative capabilities during the recommendation process.

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Why The 8th Pay Commission Matters

The Pay Commission plays a crucial role in revising the salary structure of central government employees and pensioners. Its recommendations influence not only government wages but also broader consumption patterns and economic activity.

With rising inflation and changing economic conditions, expectations from the upcoming revision cycle remain high. The outcome of the Commission’s work will have significant implications for household incomes, fiscal management and public sector compensation frameworks.

What Happens Next

The consultation phase marks an important step in the overall timeline of the Pay Commission. Inputs gathered from stakeholders will be analysed before drafting recommendations, which will eventually be submitted to the government for approval.

While timelines for implementation remain uncertain, the ongoing consultations indicate that the process is moving forward.