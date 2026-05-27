Rupee, Oil And Yuan: The New Global Forces Every Indian Investor Must Track

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rising global oil prices significantly increase India's import costs.

A weaker rupee offers little export advantage for India now.

Dependence on China impacts India's competitiveness and trade deficit.

Rupee, Oil and Yuan: The New Macro Triangle Investors Must Track When you see prices going up at the petrol pump or notice a new smartphone costing more, you’re seeing the effect of a much bigger global problem. For most Indians, the Rupee falling against the US Dollar feels like something that just keeps happening - like gravity. It slowly makes things more expensive and makes the goal of a $5 trillion economy harder to reach. But the real reasons behind the Rupee's decline are changing in ways that don't follow old economic rules.

Recent studies from 2019 to 2025 show that what affects your wallet - those “invisible strings”- isn't just about inflation in India anymore. From wild swings in global oil prices to an unexpected competitiveness problem with the Chinese Yuan, the game has changed. There are five surprising lessons from the latest research to explain why the Rupee is falling, and why its future depends on much more than just the exchange rate.

The Crude Reality of India’s Energy Bill

India’s economy remains deeply tethered to the price of a barrel of crude. Because the nation imports nearly 88 per cent of its oil requirements, every spike in international energy prices serves as a mandatory Tax on national wealth. A landmark study from, analysing the turbulent period between 2019 and 2024, provides a staggering figure: a $10 rise in the price of crude oil costs India approximately $16.4 billion annually. This creates what strategists call a Double Whammy.

India faces a dual crisis: the commodity itself becomes more expensive at the exact moment the Rupee weakens due to the increased demand for Dollars to pay the bill. This vulnerability was laid bare during the 2022 geopolitical shock, where oil surged to $113 per barrel, dragging the Rupee to historic lows.

Also Read: ‘We Never Imagined This Could Happen’: US Family’s Layoff Horror Story Sparks Anxiety Online

The Devaluation Myth: Why a Weak Rupee No Longer Wins

There is a classic economic playbook that suggests a weaker currency is a hidden blessing for exporters, making their goods cheaper on the global stage. However, data from the Centre for WTO Studies reveals that this "silver lining" has grown remarkably thin. The core of the issue is price elasticity - how much export volume grows when prices drop. Before 2008, India’s export price elasticity stood at a robust -2.7; today, it has collapsed to a mere -0.4. This shift is structural. India has transitioned from selling price-sensitive commodities like basic textiles to new age sectors such as pharmaceuticals, specialized chemicals, and electronics. These industries compete on quality, innovation, and supply-chain reliability, not just the sticker price. Consequently, the Indian government can no longer simply "devalue its way to prosperity.

The Dollar-Denominated Divide: Your IT Job vs. Your iPhone

The falling Rupee does not hit every sector with equal force; it creates a Services Paradox. Manufacturing in India suffers from high import intensity. To build a car or a smartphone for export, Indian firms must first import electronic chips, machinery, and energy. When the Rupee falls, these input costs soar, squeezing profit margins and nullifying any export advantage. Services sector - the engine of India's IT and BPO industry once the prime beneficiary of the rupee depreciation are losing its sheen with AI coming into play. Data from FY 2022–23 illustrates this gulf: during a period where the Rupee depreciated by 8per cent, IT merchandise exports managed a lacklustre 6per cent rise. Hence, rupee depreciation for the factory owner, it is a tightening noose.

Taming the Dragon’s Deficit

While the dollar dominates headlines, the rupee’s movement against the Chinese yuan deserves equal attention. It reflects a deeper competitiveness challenge for India. In FY2025-26, India’s trade deficit with China widened to around USD 112 billion, with imports from China far exceeding India’s exports to the country. The concern is not only the size of the deficit, but also the nature of dependence. India continues to rely heavily on China for several critical inputs across pharmaceuticals, electronics, renewable energy and technology hardware.

According to GTRI-linked analysis, China accounts for: Erythromycin: 97.7 per cent of India’s import requirement Silicon wafers: 96.8 per cent dependency Solar cells: 82.7 per cent dependency Laptops and related hardware: nearly 80 per cent dependency This dependence can weaken India’s manufacturing ambitions. If domestic companies rely heavily on Chinese inputs, a weaker rupee may not automatically improve competitiveness. Instead, it can raise input costs and squeeze margins. The 2025 US tariff episode added another layer of pressure, as some Indian exports faced steep duties during that period. However, since tariff rates have changed after subsequent developments, the tariff comparison should be treated as time-specific rather than a permanent current disadvantage. The larger issue remains clear: India needs deeper domestic supply chains, stronger component manufacturing and higher value-added exports to reduce its vulnerability to China.

The J-Curve’s Bitter Draught: Why the Medicine Hurts First

Economists often speak of the J-curve effect to explain why currency depreciation feels like a failure before it looks like a success. When the Rupee weakens, the trade deficit actually worsens in the short term. This is because demand for essentials like oil is inelastic - we cannot stop buying it just because the price rose - and importers are locked into pre-signed contracts and dollar-denominated obligations. The medicine of a weaker currency takes time to work through the system. We saw this manifest clearly in 2022, when the current account deficit widened to a painful negative $66 billion before the economy began to adjust and recover. Understanding this lag is crucial for policymakers who must resist the urge to panic during the initial dip of the J-curve.

Also Read: Byju Raveendran Calls Singapore Jail Order A ‘Pressure Tactic,’ Denies Any Wrongdoing

Conclusion: Beyond the Devaluation Trap

The macroeconomic evidence from the first half of this decade is clear: India’s long-term prosperity cannot be manufactured through foreign exchange fluctuations alone. While a weaker currency offers a temporary cushion for service exports and a potential lever against Chinese manufacturing, it also invites cost-push inflation and increases the burden of an energy-dependent economy. India’s path to a stable Rupee lies not in the forex markets, but in the laboratory and the factory floor. Lasting strength will be found by reducing the oil tax through energy diversification and moving further up the value chain in high-tech production. In an interconnected world, is it time we stop asking how low the Rupee can fall, and start asking how high the value of what we produce can rise?

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)