Restaurants Get Relief, Airlines Feel The Heat: August Begins With Fuel Price Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Domestic LPG prices for households remain unchanged this month.

August has begun with contrasting price revisions for two key fuels, bringing relief for some businesses while increasing cost pressures for another sector.

From the first day of the month, commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels and caterers will pay less for cooking fuel after oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 192. At the same time, domestic airlines are facing higher operating costs after the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was increased by Rs 5 per litre.

While both revisions took effect from August 1, their impact will be felt very differently across industries. Businesses dependent on commercial LPG stand to benefit immediately, whereas airlines will have to decide whether to absorb higher fuel costs or eventually pass on part of the burden to passengers.

Biggest Relief For Restaurants And Commercial Kitchens

The most significant price change this month comes in the form of cheaper commercial LPG.

According to the latest revision by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,738, down from Rs 2,930. In Kolkata, the revised price stands at Rs 2,872.50.

The reduction extends relief to hotels, restaurants, caterers and other commercial users that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.

The price cut also marks the second consecutive monthly reduction after OMCs lowered commercial LPG cylinder prices by up to Rs 183.50 across major cities in July.

The back-to-back reductions come after commercial LPG prices had risen sharply in recent months as global energy markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Domestic LPG Consumers See No Change

Unlike commercial users, households will not see any change in cooking gas prices this month.

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged, with consumers continuing to pay the existing rate. In Delhi, the household cylinder continues to cost Rs 942.

The unchanged domestic price means the latest revision is targeted primarily at commercial consumers rather than households.

Also Read : IRCTC Beta Website Speeds Up Tatkal Bookings, More Tickets Now Booked Within 3 Minutes

ATF Becomes Costlier

While restaurants are expected to benefit from lower fuel costs, airlines begin August with a fresh increase in one of their biggest operating expenses.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased by Rs 5 per litre, taking the rate for domestic airlines to Rs 115 per litre from Rs 110.

ATF typically accounts for 35-40 per cent of an airline's operating expenditure, making it one of the industry's largest cost components.

Even relatively modest increases can put pressure on airline margins, particularly if elevated fuel prices persist for an extended period.

Will Flight Tickets Become More Expensive?

A higher ATF price does not automatically mean passengers will pay more for air travel.

Airfares are determined by a combination of factors, including passenger demand, competition, route capacity and seasonal travel patterns.

Airlines may choose to absorb the additional fuel expense, especially on competitive routes, or revise fares if higher fuel costs continue over time.

For now, there is no certainty that ticket prices will increase immediately following the latest ATF revision.

Why Fuel Prices Moved In Different Directions

The latest revisions come after a period of volatility in global energy markets.

Commercial LPG prices had climbed sharply earlier this year as tensions in West Asia pushed up international energy prices. The government subsequently eased supply restrictions on commercial and industrial LPG users after fuel availability improved, restoring 50 per cent of supplies that had earlier been diverted to prioritise household consumption.

Against this backdrop, the latest reduction in commercial LPG prices offers some relief to businesses that have faced elevated input costs over recent months.

For the aviation sector, however, rising ATF prices underline the continued sensitivity of airline economics to fluctuations in global crude oil markets.

As August begins, the latest fuel revisions illustrate how the same energy market can produce contrasting outcomes—lower costs for commercial kitchens on one hand and higher operating expenses for airlines on the other.