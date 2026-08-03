Indian equity benchmarks closed firmly higher on Monday, extending their gains through the session as easing crude oil prices and improved global sentiment encouraged investors to increase exposure to equities.

The BSE Sensex settled the session above 78,600, jumping close to 550 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed the session almost 400 points higher, ending the day at 24,774.

The rally gathered pace after oil prices declined following comments from US President Donald Trump indicating that negotiations with Tehran were set to begin on Monday, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and easing concerns over energy supplies.

Lower Crude Prices Support Market Rally

A sharp fall in crude oil prices emerged as the biggest catalyst for the day's gains.

Investor sentiment improved after expectations of renewed US-Iran talks fuelled hopes of reduced geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Softer oil prices are viewed as a positive for India, as they can help moderate inflation, reduce the import bill and improve the earnings outlook for several sectors.

Heavyweight Stocks Lead Gains

Buying remained broad-based across the benchmark indices, with InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance and Infosys emerging among the top gainers on the Nifty50.

The strength in frontline stocks helped keep both the Sensex and Nifty comfortably in positive territory throughout the trading session.

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Broader Markets Continue To Outperform

The rally extended beyond large-cap stocks, reflecting healthy participation across the broader market.

Both the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices ended with stronger gains than the benchmark indices, signalling sustained investor interest in mid-sized and smaller companies.

The positive breadth suggested that buying was not confined to a handful of heavyweight stocks but was spread across multiple segments of the market.

PSU Banks, FMCG And Metal Stocks Shine

Sectorally,PSU banks, FMCG and metal stocks led the advance, outperforming the broader market as investors accumulated shares across these segments.

In contrast, the Nifty Media index lagged its peers and remained under pressure, making it one of the weaker sectoral performers during the session.

Going forward, investors are expected to closely monitor developments in the US-Iran negotiations, movements in crude oil prices and global market trends for further direction.

Market participants will also keep an eye on institutional fund flows and upcoming domestic and international economic triggers, which are likely to influence sentiment in the near term.

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