India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsUS-Iran Talks Lift Market Sentiment, All Eyes On RBI MPC, Sensex Over 78,600, Nifty 400 Points Up

US-Iran Talks Lift Market Sentiment, All Eyes On RBI MPC, Sensex Over 78,600, Nifty 400 Points Up

Softer oil prices are viewed as a positive for India, as they can help moderate inflation, reduce the import bill and improve the earnings outlook for several sectors.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 03:33 PM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks closed firmly higher on Monday, extending their gains through the session as easing crude oil prices and improved global sentiment encouraged investors to increase exposure to equities.

The BSE Sensex settled the session above 78,600, jumping close to 550 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed the session almost 400 points higher, ending the day at 24,774.

The rally gathered pace after oil prices declined following comments from US President Donald Trump indicating that negotiations with Tehran were set to begin on Monday, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and easing concerns over energy supplies.

Lower Crude Prices Support Market Rally

A sharp fall in crude oil prices emerged as the biggest catalyst for the day's gains.

Investor sentiment improved after expectations of renewed US-Iran talks fuelled hopes of reduced geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Softer oil prices are viewed as a positive for India, as they can help moderate inflation, reduce the import bill and improve the earnings outlook for several sectors.

Heavyweight Stocks Lead Gains

Buying remained broad-based across the benchmark indices, with InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance and Infosys emerging among the top gainers on the Nifty50.

The strength in frontline stocks helped keep both the Sensex and Nifty comfortably in positive territory throughout the trading session.

Also Read : IRCTC Beta Website Speeds Up Tatkal Bookings, More Tickets Now Booked Within 3 Minutes

Broader Markets Continue To Outperform

The rally extended beyond large-cap stocks, reflecting healthy participation across the broader market.

Both the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices ended with stronger gains than the benchmark indices, signalling sustained investor interest in mid-sized and smaller companies.

The positive breadth suggested that buying was not confined to a handful of heavyweight stocks but was spread across multiple segments of the market.

PSU Banks, FMCG And Metal Stocks Shine

Sectorally,PSU banks, FMCG and metal stocks led the advance, outperforming the broader market as investors accumulated shares across these segments.

In contrast, the Nifty Media index lagged its peers and remained under pressure, making it one of the weaker sectoral performers during the session.

Going forward, investors are expected to closely monitor developments in the US-Iran negotiations, movements in crude oil prices and global market trends for further direction.

Market participants will also keep an eye on institutional fund flows and upcoming domestic and international economic triggers, which are likely to influence sentiment in the near term.

Also Read : Could Petrol And Diesel Prices Stay Stable? OPEC+'s Latest Decision Offers A Clue

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex RBI MPC Oil Prices Share Market Stock Market Today Nifty
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
What Is Put Call Ratio? How Traders Use PCR To Read Market Sentiment
What Is Put Call Ratio (PCR)? Meaning, Formula And How To Interpret It
Mutual Funds
5 Mutual Fund Mistakes That Could Hurt Your Long-Term Wealth And How To Avoid Them
5 Mutual Fund Mistakes That Could Hurt Your Long-Term Wealth And How To Avoid Them
Mutual Funds
Share Markets Pin Hopes On US-Iran Dialogue, Sensex About 550 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,550
Share Markets Pin Hopes On US-Iran Dialogue, Sensex About 550 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,550
Mutual Funds
Bajaj Finance, Hyundai Lift Markets Even As IT Stocks See Profit Booking
Markets Hold Gains As Bajaj Finance, Hyundai Rally, IT Stocks Weigh On Nifty
Advertisement

Videos

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
BIG ELECTION UPDATE: Prashant Kishor Supporters Celebrate as Bankipur Lead Crosses 5000 Votes
ELECTION UPDATE: Congress Leads Datia Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Extends Bankipur Advantage
COURT UPDATE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case by Delhi Court
Election Update: Congress Takes Lead in Datia, BJP Faces Setback in Bypoll Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget