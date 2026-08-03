Still Struggling To Book Tatkal Tickets? IRCTC Says Its New Website Is Faster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC's new Beta website shows faster Tatkal ticket bookings.

Tatkal bookings completed within three minutes increased over five percent.

Redesigned site reduces steps, improves interface, encourages online shift.

For millions of railway passengers, securing a Tatkal ticket often comes down to a race against time. Even a few extra seconds can make the difference between confirming a seat and ending up on the waiting list. Less than three weeks after launching its revamped Beta website, Indian Railways says the early signs suggest the platform is helping passengers complete bookings more quickly.

According to data released by Indian Railways, the redesigned booking portal has improved ticket booking speeds, particularly during Tatkal hours, while encouraging more travellers to choose online reservations over traditional booking channels.

The IRCTC Beta Website, launched on July 15, 2026, is part of the Railways' ongoing efforts to modernise its digital ticketing ecosystem and make online reservations smoother for passengers, reported The Financial Express.

Faster Tatkal Bookings After Beta Launch

The biggest improvement has been recorded during the highly competitive Tatkal booking window.

Indian Railways said bookings completed within the first three minutes of Tatkal opening increased by more than 5 per cent after the launch of the Beta platform. Reservations completed within five minutes improved by around 3 per cent, while bookings finalised within 30 minutes increased by more than 2 per cent.

The figures suggest that the revamped platform is processing reservations more efficiently, allowing passengers to complete bookings in a shorter time during periods of peak demand.

The Railways also reported that 89.84 per cent of ticket bookings in July 2026 were made online, underlining the growing preference among passengers for digital reservation channels.

What's Different About The New Website?

Unlike a cosmetic redesign, the Beta website focuses on reducing the number of steps involved in booking a ticket.

Developed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the platform introduces a cleaner interface with information organised more logically to help passengers navigate the reservation process with fewer interruptions.

One of the most noticeable changes is that passengers can now view seat availability across multiple classes, including Sleeper, AC 3 Tier and AC 2 Tier, from a single screen. This allows travellers to compare options without repeatedly switching between pages, making the booking process quicker.

The platform has also incorporated feedback from users by reducing repetitive CAPTCHA prompts and minimising intrusive pop-up notifications that previously interrupted the reservation process, particularly during busy Tatkal booking hours.

According to Indian Railways, the redesign aims to improve the user interface, enhance the overall booking experience and provide a more seamless platform for ticket reservations and related services on the NGeT IRCTC portal.

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Shift Towards Digital Reservations

The increase in online bookings has also reduced pressure on the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), with more passengers opting to book tickets through digital channels instead of offline counters.

The latest figures indicate that online reservations now account for nearly 90 per cent of all bookings, reflecting the growing role of digital platforms in India's railway reservation system.

The Beta website is part of Indian Railways' wider digital transformation programme, which seeks to simplify ticket booking while improving the reliability and efficiency of the country's busiest reservation platform.

More Improvements Planned

Indian Railways said the revamp remains an ongoing exercise rather than a one-time upgrade.

The Beta website will continue to evolve based on passenger feedback, with additional improvements expected to focus on performance, usability and the overall customer experience.

As digital bookings continue to dominate railway reservations, the latest performance data suggests that the revamped IRCTC platform is already delivering measurable gains, particularly during Tatkal booking, where speed often determines whether passengers secure a confirmed ticket.

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