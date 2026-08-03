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English NewsBusinessFSSAI Bans Sale Of Royal Challenge, Old Monk Variants, Bagpiper Over Flavouring Violations

FSSAI Bans Sale Of Royal Challenge, Old Monk Variants, Bagpiper Over Flavouring Violations

FSSAI has banned the sale of select whisky and rum brands, including Royal Challenge, Bagpiper and Old Monk variants, alleging the use of artificial flavouring that made them "sub-standard".

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's food regulator banned whiskies, rums over artificial flavouring.
  • FSSAI states artificial flavours bypass ageing, natural ingredients.

India's food safety regulator has barred the sale of several popular whisky and rum brands manufactured by Diageo India, Inbrew Beverages and Mohan Rocky Springwater, alleging they used artificial or "nature-identical" flavouring instead of relying on proper ageing and natural ingredients to develop taste and aroma.

The action was taken by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which said its tests found certain manufacturers were adding flavours of the alcoholic beverage itself, such as rum flavour to rum and whisky flavour to whisky.

FSSAI Flags 'Sub-Standard' Products

According to the regulator, Indian food safety rules permit the use of natural flavouring substances in alcoholic beverages, but there is "no internationally recognised manufacturing practice" that allows manufacturers to add rum flavour to rum or whisky flavour to whisky.

FSSAI said such practices could enable companies to bypass the maturation process or avoid using natural ingredients such as molasses, malt or grapes. It described the products under scrutiny as "sub-standard" due to the presence of external artificial or nature-identical flavours.

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Popular Brands Affected

The ban covers products manufactured at specific facilities, including United Spirits' Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky, Inbrew Beverages' Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum, as well as three variants of the iconic Old Monk rum produced by Mohan Rocky Springwater in Maharashtra.

Industry Raises Concerns

According to Reuters, two senior industry executives said companies believed the use of such flavouring complied with Indian regulations and were concerned about the regulator's decision.

It remains unclear whether the restriction applies only to products manufactured at the identified facilities or extends to the same brands produced elsewhere.

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Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny

The latest action comes amid increased regulatory oversight by FSSAI across the food and beverage sector. The regulator has recently tightened norms for several products, including directing manufacturers of high-caffeine beverages to stop marketing them as "energy drinks."

Frequently Asked Questions

Which popular alcohol brands are affected by the FSSAI ban?

The ban includes United Spirits' Antiquity Blue and Royal Challenge whiskies, Inbrew Beverages' Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum, and three variants of Old Monk rum.

Is this action by FSSAI part of a broader regulatory trend?

Yes, this action comes amid increased regulatory oversight by FSSAI across the food and beverage sector. The regulator has recently tightened norms for several products.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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FSSAI Old Monk Rum India Bans Whisky
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