The ban includes United Spirits' Antiquity Blue and Royal Challenge whiskies, Inbrew Beverages' Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum, and three variants of Old Monk rum.
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FSSAI Bans Sale Of Royal Challenge, Old Monk Variants, Bagpiper Over Flavouring Violations
FSSAI has banned the sale of select whisky and rum brands, including Royal Challenge, Bagpiper and Old Monk variants, alleging the use of artificial flavouring that made them "sub-standard".
- India's food regulator banned whiskies, rums over artificial flavouring.
- FSSAI states artificial flavours bypass ageing, natural ingredients.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which popular alcohol brands are affected by the FSSAI ban?
Is this action by FSSAI part of a broader regulatory trend?
Yes, this action comes amid increased regulatory oversight by FSSAI across the food and beverage sector. The regulator has recently tightened norms for several products.
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