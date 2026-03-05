Silver Prices Today March 5 2026: Silver prices climbed on Thursday, extending gains in the futures market as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery rose 1.50 per cent to Rs 2,69,551 per kg in intraday trade. Earlier in the session, the white metal had surged as much as 3.3 per cent before paring some gains due to mild profit booking.

Gold also moved higher alongside silver, with MCX April futures rising 0.31 per cent to Rs 1,62,018 per 10 grams.

In global markets, spot silver climbed 1.2 per cent to $84.43 per ounce, supported by heightened geopolitical risks and safe-haven demand. Analysts noted that the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has now entered its sixth day, has disrupted key global energy supply routes and raised concerns about inflation.

Movements in the US dollar also influenced bullion prices. The dollar index was up 0.22 per cent at 98.99 after earlier witnessing its steepest decline in three weeks as higher oil prices and gains in global equities reduced demand for the safe-haven currency.

Analysts said silver may consolidate within the $85–$95 range before attempting a fresh rally towards the $100 mark if safe-haven demand persists.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices advanced amid the escalating geopolitical tensions. Benchmark Brent crude for April delivery on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $83.26 per barrel, up about 2.43 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate crude on the NYMEX gained 2.63 per cent to $76.63 per barrel.

Geopolitical risks intensified after reports that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, resulting in at least 80 deaths and raising fears of a broader regional escalation.

From a technical perspective, analysts said MCX silver has support at Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 2,70,000, while resistance is seen at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,20,000. They added that rising energy prices could stoke inflation and delay potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, supporting Treasury yields in the near term and keeping precious metals volatile.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

