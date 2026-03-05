Gold Prices Continue To Climb Ahead (Mar 5), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Continue To Climb Ahead (Mar 5), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 5) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, while silver also advanced, as escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.

Earlier in the session, bullion prices had surged more sharply, with silver jumping around 3.3 per cent and gold rising over 1 per cent before trimming some gains due to mild profit booking.

Market sentiment was largely influenced by intensifying geopolitical tensions, as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran entered its sixth day. The situation has disrupted key global energy supply routes, raising concerns about inflation and prompting investors to seek refuge in precious metals.

Weakness in the US dollar also supported bullion prices. The dollar index edged up 0.22 per cent to 98.99, after earlier recording its sharpest decline in three weeks as rising oil prices and stronger global equities reduced demand for the safe-haven currency.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved higher amid the escalating conflict. Benchmark Brent crude for April delivery on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $83.26 per barrel, up about 2.43 per cent from the previous close. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery on the NYMEX rose 2.63 per cent to $76.63 per barrel.

Geopolitical risks intensified after reports that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, resulting in at least 80 deaths, raising fears of a broader regional escalation.

Analysts said gold has support levels at Rs 1,58,000 and Rs 1,62,000, while resistance is seen at Rs 1,75,000 and Rs 1,80,000. For MCX silver, support lies at Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 2,70,000, with resistance at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,20,000.

Experts added that rising energy prices could push inflation higher and delay potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, supporting US Treasury yields in the near term and limiting further gains in precious metals.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 5

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,368

22 Karat- 15,005

18 Karat- 12,280

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,495

22 Karat- 15,120

18 Karat- 13,039

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,353

22 Karat- 14,990

18 Karat- 12,265

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,353

22 Karat- 14,990

18 Karat- 12,265

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,353

22 Karat- 14,990

18 Karat- 12,265

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,353

22 Karat- 14,990

18 Karat- 12,265

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,353 14,990 12,265
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,358 14,995 12,270
Gold Rate in Indore 16,358 14,995 12,270
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,368 15,005 12,280
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,495 15,120 13,039
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,353 14,990 12,265
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,353 14,990 12,265
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,368 15,005 12,280
Gold Rate in Salem 16,495 15,120 13,039
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,353 14,990 12,265
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,353 14,990 12,265
Gold Rate in Patna 16,358 14,995 12,270

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices climb on Thursday?

Gold prices climbed due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which pushed investors towards safe-haven assets like gold. Geopolitical risks intensified, influencing market sentiment.

What factors are influencing the gold market?

Intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, disruptions to global energy supply routes, and a weaker US dollar are the main factors influencing the gold market. Rising oil prices also play a role.

What are the support and resistance levels for gold?

Analysts indicate support levels for gold at Rs 1,58,000 and Rs 1,62,000. Resistance is seen at Rs 1,75,000 and Rs 1,80,000.

How do rising energy prices affect gold?

Rising energy prices could push inflation higher and potentially delay interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. This could limit further gains in precious metals in the near term.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
