Amazon, FluxGen To Launch Water Conservation Project At Pune's NCL Campus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon, FluxGen partner for NCL campus water conservation project.

Project aims to replenish 178 million liters using smart technology.

Amazon achieved water-positive status in India ahead of schedule.

Amazon India has announced a collaboration with water technology start-up FluxGen to deploy an integrated water conservation project at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) research campus in Pune.

The project, which will cover the 380-acre NCL campus, is expected to replenish an estimated 178 million litres of water annually once completed by the end of this year.

The initiative will use smart sensors and efficient fixtures, including aerators and waterless urinals, to reduce water consumption. It will also focus on capturing and recycling wastewater and recharging groundwater across the campus.

How Will The Water Conservation Project Work?

The integrated water management system will combine multiple water conservation technologies across the NCL campus.

According to Amazon, the project will use smart sensors and efficient systems to reduce consumption, recycle wastewater and recharge groundwater.

The collaboration is part of Amazon's wider water stewardship efforts in India. The company recently achieved its goal of becoming water positive in the country, returning 120% of the water it uses across its direct operations to communities and the environment, ahead of its 2027 target.

"This collaboration with FluxGen reflects our deep commitment to water stewardship in India. The NCL campus in Pune is an ideal setting to demonstrate how technology-driven interventions can make a real difference at scale. By investing in integrated water management solutions here, we’re not just addressing local water challenges—we’re building a model that can be replicated across offices, commercial spaces, schools, hospitals, multi-unit housing, and institutional campuses nationwide. At Amazon, we believe responsible water management is essential, and collaborations like this one help us deliver both immediate community impact and long-term environmental benefits," said Karan Chugh, Director, Operations Amazon India.

NCL Campus To Become Sustainable Water Management Model

Kanika Goel, Controller of Administration, National Chemical Laboratory, said the collaboration would help transform the campus into a model for sustainable water management.

"At NCL, we have always believed that scientific research must translate into real-world impact. This collaboration with Amazon and FluxGen allows us to transform our campus into a model for sustainable water management. The integrated approach—combining smart sensors, rainwater harvesting and recycling, and groundwater recharge—aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing science for societal benefit. We look forward to this project serving as a benchmark for research institutions across the country," Goel said.

FluxGen CEO and Founder Ganesh Shankar said the project stands out because it integrates multiple water technologies at one location.

“What makes this project unique is the integration of various water technologies in one location to create a comprehensive water management system," he said. "The NCL campus will become a living demonstration of how research institutions can operate more sustainably while contributing to local water security."

Amazon's Water Conservation Programme For Students

The project will also include an experiential learning initiative scheduled to launch in 2027, aimed at creating awareness about water conservation among young people.

The programme will include quarterly student visits to the NCL campus for hands-on exposure to water management technologies. It will also involve setting up water conservation clubs in local schools and introducing “HydroQuest”, an educational board game designed to teach water conservation principles through interactive gameplay.

Amazon's Water Positive Goal In India

Amazon recently announced that it has become water positive in India, meaning it now returns more water to communities than it uses across its direct operations, including corporate offices, data centres and fulfilment centres across the country.

The company had set a target of becoming water positive in India by 2027 and has achieved the goal ahead of schedule.

Amazon has committed more than Rs 62 crore towards water stewardship initiatives across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

These projects are expected to replenish more than 4 billion litres of water annually through watershed restoration, lake rejuvenation, efficient irrigation, groundwater recharge and water quality improvement initiatives tailored to local needs.