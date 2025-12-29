Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Deep Dive: Silver prices have been on a blistering run in 2025, turning the metal into one of the strongest-performing assets of the year. While expectations of interest rate cuts and rising demand for precious metals have played their part, analysts increasingly point to one dominant trigger behind the surge: China’s impending move to tighten controls on silver exports.

According to multiple reports, China is set to introduce export restrictions on silver starting in 2026, a move that has already sent tremors through global commodity markets.

The announcement has amplified supply fears in an already tight market, pushing prices sharply higher and drawing warnings from industry leaders about the potential fallout for manufacturing and clean-energy sectors.

Silver Prices Soar to Record Territory

Silver has climbed more than 160 per cent so far this year and is currently trading around $76 an ounce, after touching an all-time high of about $81 earlier this month, reported Financial Express. On December 29, prices briefly corrected, slipping over 6 per cent from the previous day’s close, largely due to profit-booking after the steep rally. However, the broader trend remains firmly upward.

The metal’s sharp rise has coincided with a wider rally in precious metals. Gold and platinum have also hit record levels, supported by expectations of US interest rate cuts in 2026 and heightened demand for hard assets that hedge against inflation and currency weakness, analysts noted.

China’s Export Restrictions Take Centre Stage

At the heart of the silver rally lies China’s decision to tighten its grip on exports. From January 1, 2026, Chinese silver exporters will be required to apply for government-issued export licences, a policy expected to remain in place until 2027.

Under the new framework, licences will be granted only to large, state-approved firms that meet strict production and financial criteria, effectively sidelining smaller exporters.

Given China’s outsized role in the global silver market, the implications are significant. Nearly 65 per cent of the world’s silver supply originates from China, according to industry estimates. Any restriction on outbound shipments from the country is therefore likely to disrupt global supply chains and intensify competition for physical metal.

A Market Already Facing Structural Deficits

China’s policy move comes at a time when the silver market is already grappling with chronic supply shortages. Data from the Silver Institute show that silver has been in a structural deficit for five consecutive years, meaning global demand has consistently outstripped supply.

This imbalance has left inventories vulnerable to shocks. With China now signalling tighter export controls, analysts expect price volatility to increase further, as industrial users and investors scramble to secure supplies.

According to Bloomberg, much of the world’s readily available silver is currently stored in New York, as markets await the outcome of a US Commerce Department investigation into whether imports of critical minerals pose national security risks. The probe could potentially lead to tariffs or additional trade curbs, adding another layer of uncertainty to the market.

Industrial Demand Adds Fuel to the Rally

Silver’s importance extends far beyond its role as a precious metal. It is a critical input in a wide range of industrial applications due to its high conductivity and durability. Electronics, power transmission systems, solar panels, electric vehicles and data centres all rely heavily on silver.

China itself is the world’s largest market for physical silver investment and paper trading of silver futures, and the second-largest silver fabricator globally. Any disruption to its exports therefore, has ripple effects across multiple industries.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk publicly flagged concerns over supply risks last week. “This is not good. Silver is needed in many industrial processes,” Musk wrote on X, highlighting the potential impact on sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, where silver usage is significantly higher than in traditional manufacturing.

This is not good. Silver is needed in many industrial processes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2025

Electric vehicles, in particular, require substantially more silver than internal combustion engine vehicles, as the metal is used in power electronics, inverters, high-voltage contacts and fast-charging infrastructure.

Is a Bubble Forming in Silver?

While the rally has strong fundamental drivers, some analysts caution that speculative excess may also be building. Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, told The Guardian that a “generational bubble” could be forming in silver, driven by a severe supply-demand imbalance and a rush into precious metals.

“The rally in precious metals has been supported by expectations of multiple Fed rate cuts in 2026, alongside robust central bank and private investor buying. However, the dominant driver of late has been a severe structural supply-demand imbalance in silver, sparking a scramble for physical metal,” Sycamore said.

What Lies Ahead for Silver Prices

Looking ahead, analysts expect silver prices to remain volatile, with China’s export curbs acting as a key support factor. Even after recent corrections, the metal remains near record highs, and demand from industrial users shows little sign of easing.

Gold and silver are both on track for their strongest annual performance since 1979, underscoring how dramatically market dynamics have shifted in favour of precious metals this year.