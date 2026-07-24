8th Pay Commission Back On Track: Fresh Employee Union Meetings From August 7

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English NewsBusiness8th Pay Commission Back On Track: Fresh Consultation Meetings With Employee Unions From August 7

8th Pay Commission Back On Track: Fresh Consultation Meetings With Employee Unions From August 7

The 8th Pay Commission has scheduled fresh consultations with Central government employee associations and unions in Delhi on August 7 and 10.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The 8th Pay Commission resumed consultations after a two-week gap.
  • Consultations with employee associations scheduled for August 7, 10.
  • Unions welcomed fresh schedule, easing concerns regarding previous delays.

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has resumed its consultation process after a gap of nearly two weeks, announcing a fresh round of meetings with Central government employee associations and unions in Delhi.

According to a notification issued by the Commission on July 23, consultations with associations, federations and unions representing Central government and Union Territory employees registered or based in Delhi will be held on August 7 and August 10.

The latest schedule comes after concerns were raised by employee organisations over the lack of updates from the Commission following its consultations in Kolkata earlier this month.

Who Can Meet The 8th CPC And How To Apply

The Commission said organisations that have already submitted their memorandums but are yet to present their views before the panel can seek an appointment through the Commission's online portal by July 31.

The venue and timings for the meetings will be communicated separately to the participating organisations.

The Commission also clarified that the consultation process will not be limited to the national capital and will continue in other states and Union Territories in the coming months.

Employee Unions Welcome Fresh Consultation Schedule

The announcement comes after several employee unions expressed apprehension over the apparent pause in the Commission's consultation process, fearing it could affect the timeline for submission of its recommendations.

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Responding to the fresh schedule, Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and Chairman of the Central Government Employees Confederation, welcomed the Commission's decision.

In a post on X, Patel said there had been no communication from the Commission for the past two weeks, leading to concerns among employees and pensioners that the exercise could be delayed.

He added that employee organisations had urged the Commission to release a fresh consultation schedule at the earliest and expressed hope that the panel would submit its report without delay so that the revised benefits could reach beneficiaries on time.

What The 8th Pay Commission Will Decide

The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted in November 2025 to review and recommend revisions to the salaries, pensions and allowances of nearly 1.2 crore Central government employees and pensioners.

Under its Terms of Reference, the Commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations to the government. The panel is also empowered to submit interim reports, if considered necessary during the course of its work.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are the 8th Central Pay Commission's next consultation meetings in Delhi?

The 8th CPC has scheduled fresh consultation meetings with Delhi-based employee associations for August 7 and August 10. This new schedule was announced on July 23.

What is the primary role of the 8th Central Pay Commission?

The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted to review and recommend revisions to salaries, pensions, and allowances. It will cover approximately 1.2 crore Central government employees and pensioners.

How can employee organizations get an appointment for consultations with the 8th CPC?

Organizations that have already submitted memorandums can seek an appointment through the Commission's online portal by July 31. The meeting venue and timings will be communicated separately.

What is the deadline for the 8th Central Pay Commission to submit its recommendations?

The Commission has 18 months from its constitution in November 2025 to submit its recommendations. It can also submit interim reports if deemed necessary.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees August 7 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update Employee Unions Delhi Unions Consultation Meetings With Unions 8th Pay Commission Restarts
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