US Student Visa Rules Explained: Key Changes Every Indian Student Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New US rules replace student visa 'Duration of Status'.

Most F-1 visas capped at four years, needing extensions.

Overstaying incurs re-entry bans; academic changes are restricted.

Thousands of Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the United States will have to closely monitor their immigration status after the US government introduced new rules replacing the decades-old "Duration of Status" (D/S) system with fixed periods of stay for student and exchange visas.

Effective September 15, 2026, students entering the US on F-1 visas, along with J-1 exchange visitors and I visa holders for foreign media representatives, will no longer be automatically permitted to remain in the country for the duration of their academic programme. Instead, they will be admitted for a fixed period, with many potentially needing to seek an extension if their studies continue beyond the authorised stay.

Four-Year Cap Brings Fresh Compliance Burden

For most F-1 students, the authorised stay will cover the length of their academic programme, subject to a maximum of four years, followed by a 30-day grace period after completion. This replaces the earlier system under which students were admitted for the duration of their studies and generally received a 60-day grace period after graduating.

The changes are likely to affect students enrolled in longer programmes, including many doctoral, research and integrated degree courses, which often extend beyond four years.

Such students will be required to either apply to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension before their authorised stay expires or leave the country and seek fresh admission with updated documents.

Applications for an extension must include an updated Form I-20, supporting documents explaining the need for additional time and, where required, proof of adequate financial resources, reported Business Standard.

Missing Deadlines Could Have Serious Consequences

The revised regulations also tighten rules around overstaying.

Students who remain in the US beyond their authorised period will generally begin accruing unlawful presence immediately after their permitted stay expires. This could result in a three-year re-entry bar after more than 180 days of unlawful presence or a 10-year bar after one year or more. It may also affect future visa applications and immigration benefits.

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Academic Flexibility Also Curtailed

Apart from limiting the duration of stay, the new regulations impose stricter conditions on changing courses or institutions.

Undergraduate F-1 students will generally not be allowed to change their programme, major or educational level during the first year unless the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) grants an exception in extraordinary circumstances.

Graduate students will face even tighter restrictions, with programme changes and transfers generally permitted only in exceptional cases, the law firm said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may delay or suspend these restrictions if it determines they cannot be implemented for technical or operational reasons. Any such decision would be announced on the SEVP website.

OPT Applicants Should Plan Ahead

Students intending to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT should also review the new timelines carefully.

Under transitional provisions, some students already in the US before September 15, 2026, may continue to benefit from the previous system for certain OPT applications. However, students entering after the new rules come into effect may require both employment authorisation and an extension of stay, depending on their circumstances.

What Indian Students Should Do

Students must maintain valid immigration status throughout their stay by complying with SEVP requirements, avoiding unauthorised employment, reporting to designated school officials, maintaining the required academic workload and ensuring timely departure or extension before their authorised stay expires.

Experts also advise students to begin extension planning well in advance if their programme is likely to exceed four years, maintain regular contact with their university's international student office and keep financial documentation ready, as it may be required when seeking additional time in the US.

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