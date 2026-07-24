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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 24): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 24): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 24 amid escalating geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices declined nearly one percent on Friday.
  • Stronger US dollar and geopolitical tensions dampened bullion sentiment.
  • Rising crude prices and rate expectations limited bullion appeal.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Friday, extending their weakness as a stronger US dollar and heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia dampened sentiment across the bullion market. Both precious metals fell by nearly 1 per cent during the session.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,42,392 per 10 grams, lower than the previous close of Rs 1,42,821.

During the session, the contract declined by as much as Rs 1,079, or 0.75 per cent, to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,41,742 per 10 grams. It later recovered some losses and was trading at Rs 1,42,376, down Rs 445 or 0.31 per cent. The intraday high stood at Rs 1,42,518 per 10 grams.

Silver also remained under pressure. September futures opened at Rs 2,18,280 per kg, down Rs 1,095 or 0.49 per cent from the previous settlement of Rs 2,19,375.

The white metal slipped further to an intraday low of Rs 2,17,325 per kg, a decline of Rs 2,050 or nearly 1 per cent. During the day, silver touched a high of Rs 2,20,000 per kg.

In overseas markets, the weakness persisted. COMEX gold was down 0.48 per cent at $4,030 an ounce, while COMEX silver fell 0.41 per cent to $57.80 an ounce.

Market participants attributed the decline primarily to the strengthening US dollar index, which climbed above the 101 mark as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran intensified. A firmer dollar typically makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, reducing demand.

The recent rise in crude oil prices has also fuelled concerns over a fresh bout of inflation. That has prompted investors to reassess expectations for US interest rates, with the possibility of higher borrowing costs limiting the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Although precious metals are often viewed as safe-haven assets during periods of uncertainty, expectations that interest rates could stay elevated have continued to cap any sustained upside.

According to market analysts, MCX gold opened with a gap down and slipped below the Rs 1,42,000 level, reflecting a weak near-term trend. Immediate support is seen around Rs 1,41,500, with a break below this level potentially pushing prices towards the Rs 1,41,000-Rs 1,40,700 zone.

On the upside, resistance is placed between Rs 1,42,700 and Rs 1,43,000, followed by the Rs 1,43,700-Rs 1,44,000 range. Analysts believe gold needs to reclaim these levels before momentum can improve.

Silver futures also opened with a gap lower and continued to trade with a negative bias. Immediate support is seen in the Rs 2,16,700-Rs 2,16,000 range, while the next support lies between Rs 2,14,500 and Rs 2,14,000.

Resistance for silver is placed at Rs 2,19,000-Rs 2,20,000, followed by the Rs 2,22,000-Rs 2,23,000 zone. Analysts expect the near-term outlook to remain weak unless prices move decisively above these resistance levels.

Despite Friday's decline, investors continue to monitor developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict, movements in the US dollar and interest rate expectations, all of which are expected to remain key drivers for bullion prices in the coming sessions.

Also Read : US Tariff Shake-Up Explained: Why Section 301 Replaces Section 122 And What It Means For India

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 24

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,448

22 Karat- 13,240

18 Karat- 10,840

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 11,045

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,438 13,235 10,830
Gold Rate in Indore 14,438 13,235 10,830
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,448 13,240 10,840
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,433 13,230 11,045
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,448 13,245 10,840
Gold Rate in Salem 14,433 13,230 11,045
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Patna 14,438 13,235 10,830

Also Read : Another EMI Or More Savings? Why Borrowers Are Thinking Twice Before Taking Loans

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 24

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices trade lower on Friday?

Gold and silver prices fell due to a stronger US dollar and increased geopolitical tensions in West Asia. These factors dampened market sentiment, leading to weakness in bullion.

What was the approximate decline in MCX gold prices on Friday?

MCX gold futures for August delivery declined by as much as Rs 1,079, or 0.75 percent, to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,742 per 10 grams.

What other factors influenced the decline in bullion prices?

A strengthening US dollar, which makes bullion more expensive, and concerns over inflation from rising crude oil prices, which impacts interest rate expectations, also contributed to the decline.

What are the key factors expected to drive bullion prices in the coming sessions?

Investors should monitor developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in the US dollar, and evolving interest rate expectations, as these will be key drivers.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 24 2026
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