Volkswagen Virtus Facelift To Get New Automatic Gearbox, More Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Volkswagen Virtus facelift launches in India this December.

New 8-speed automatic for 1.0 TSI engine.

Updated exterior design and advanced infotainment system.

Volkswagen is readying its Virtus facelift for India which will be launched in December. The new Virtus is a facelift which will gain many cosmetic updates along with a new automatic gearbox.

The new Virtus will come with an 8-speed automatic torque converter gearbox for the 1.0 TSI turbo petrol unit while it will also continue with a manual too. The 1.5 four cylinder turbo petrol meanwhile will continue with the DSG automatic and won't have a manual option.

The Virtus facelift will come with reprofiled bumper design and a new look front with new headlamps like the Taigun but wont get the full illuminated look. The rear too would be updated mildly.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: New Features And Interior Updates

The Virtus facelift will come with the latest infotainment system as seen on the Taigun facelift as well. The difference though would be seen with the features list namely the fact that the Virtus wont come with a panoramic sunroof of course as the Taigun but instead could come with a 360 degree camera which was also seen with the Slavia facelift.

Hence, the talking point would be the new infotainment system with AI, voice commands, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and more. It will also get the updated aircon as seen on the Taigun too.





Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Competition And Launch

The Virtus will compete with the Skoda Slavia which also got a facelift recently while it will not get the rear massager feature. Instead the upgrades would be around the looks, technology and of course the fact that the Virtus remains a drivers car with the GT especially.

The car would be launched in December and will come at an aggressive price as well while more details are awaited regarding the same.