Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is a new 7-seater, 3-row SUV that will be positioned as Volkswagen's flagship product in India.
The Tayron R-Line has a length of 4792mm while the wheelbase is now longer at 2745mm. The interiors have a 15inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital driver display.
Volkswagen will soon launch its Tayron R-Line in India and this is a new 7 seater 3 row SUV which will be positioned as it's flagship product. The Tayron R-Line has a length of 4792mm while the wheelbase is now longer over the Tiguan R-Line at 2745mm.
Interior Features and Technology
The interiors meanwhile have a 15inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital driver display. Other features include the 3 zone climate control, 12 way powered seats with heading, ventilation and massage function, a 360 degree camera with Park assist, 9 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, powered handbrake, AR HUD, electric tailgate opening with gesture and a Harman Kardon audio system.
Engine and Performance
The Tayron R-Line will come with a 2.0 TSI turbo petrol with 201bhp and 320Nm with a 7 speed DSG as standard along with AWD as well. 0-100 is 7.3 seconds and the top speed is 224 km/h.
Rivals and Market Positioning
The Tayron R-Line will compete with a number of rivals like the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and even the upcoming MG Majestor. Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line is assembled in India which will mean more aggressive pricing and more availability.
The Tayron R-Line would be one of the 5 products that Volkswagen has promised to bring this year with this SUV being it's new flagship three row product. Expect the prices to be announced soon with deliveries from a few weeks from now.
