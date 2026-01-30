Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoVolkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

The Tayron R-Line has a length of 4792mm while the wheelbase is now longer at 2745mm. The interiors have a 15inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital driver display.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Volkswagen will soon launch its Tayron R-Line in India and this is a new 7 seater 3 row SUV which will be positioned as it's flagship product. The Tayron R-Line has a length of 4792mm while the wheelbase is now longer over the Tiguan R-Line at 2745mm.

Interior Features and Technology

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

The interiors meanwhile have a 15inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital driver display. Other features include the 3 zone climate control, 12 way powered seats with heading, ventilation and massage function, a 360 degree camera with Park assist, 9 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, powered handbrake, AR HUD, electric tailgate opening with gesture and a Harman Kardon audio system.


Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

Engine and Performance

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

The Tayron R-Line will come with a 2.0 TSI turbo petrol with 201bhp and 320Nm with a 7 speed DSG as standard along with AWD as well. 0-100 is 7.3 seconds and the top speed is 224 km/h.


Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

Rivals and Market Positioning

The Tayron R-Line will compete with a number of rivals like the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and even the upcoming MG Majestor. Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line is assembled in India which will mean more aggressive pricing and more availability.


Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India: All You Need To Know About Specs And Features

The Tayron R-Line would be one of the 5 products that Volkswagen has promised to bring this year with this SUV being it's new flagship three row product. Expect the prices to be announced soon with deliveries from a few weeks from now.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of vehicle is the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is a new 7-seater, 3-row SUV that will be positioned as Volkswagen's flagship product in India.

What are some of the interior features of the Tayron R-Line?

It boasts a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, 3-zone climate control, and 12-way powered seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

What engine powers the Tayron R-Line?

The Tayron R-Line is equipped with a 2.0 TSI turbo petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG and All-Wheel Drive as standard.

How does the Tayron R-Line's market positioning differ from the Tiguan R-Line?

Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line will be assembled in India, which is expected to result in more aggressive pricing and better availability.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Volkswagen Volkswagen Tayron R-line India
