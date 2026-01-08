Volkswagen Tayron India Launch Soon- What's The 7 Seater All About?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Remember the Tiguan Allspace? Well now the 7 seater Volkswagen is back with the Tayron. The Tayron will debut soon and we will be driving it as well. The Tayron is based on the Tiguan which is sold with the R-line trim in India. Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron could also be sold as a CKD or being assembled here. It will most likely be sold via limited numbers. It gets the full width LED lighting strip as well at the front which has been confirmed via the teasers. The Tayron is of course longer than the Tiguan R Line and will have a different look but it will get 19inch alloys for a sportier design as well.

The talking point would be the space on offer with more practicality over the Tiguan R-line. The interior design will most likely be carried over from the Tiguan R-Line.

The Tayron will also share the same 2.0 TSI petrol as the Tiguan R-Line which develops 204bhp along with the same automatic gearbox. The Tayron being a 7-seater would be a practical offering and will be expected to grab more sales unlike the Tiguan R-Line which was a limited edition import. The Tayron will also be most likely to be offered with more color options and would be a major product to compete in the premium SUV segment. The Tayron will compete with the likes of the Kodiaq from Skoda, Jeep Meridian and a lot more cars.

