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HomeAutoVolkswagen Taigun Facelift Goes Premium With Tiguan-Like Design

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Goes Premium With Tiguan-Like Design

The Taigun facelift is expected to have the same length as the earlier model but gets a new look with connected lighting along with a new bumper with greater blackened elements.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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The new Taigun has been revealed as production has started for the car. The new look Taigun facelift gets a revised frontend with new LED headlamps and the look is slimmer plus sharper while sharing a similar look to the Tiguan R-Line.

Design and Feature Updates

The Taigun facelift is expected to have the same length as the earlier model but gets a new look with connected lighting along with a new bumper with greater blackened elements. There are new look black alloys as well with red brake calipers. The rear styling too would be revised while we can expect new colours.

The interiors would be new too with a revised touchscreen and a new infotainment system. The digital instrument cluster would also be new. The panoramic sunroof too would be added and that's important considering all of the other SUVs have this feature. Like the Kushaq facelift the new Taigun will also get a rear massager and more features vs the current model.


Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Goes Premium With Tiguan-Like Design

Powertrain and Launch Timeline

Mechanically the new Taigun will get a new 8 speed automatic gearbox which is a torque converter automatic with the 1.0 TSI. The 1.5 TSI with a DSG will also be there although it could also be having a manual.

The new Taigun will be slightly more expensive while prices would be revealed soon as the car would be unveiled on the 9th of this month.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main design updates for the new Taigun facelift?

The Taigun facelift features a revised frontend with new LED headlamps, connected lighting, and a new bumper with more blackened elements. It also gets new black alloys with red brake calipers and revised rear styling.

What interior changes can be expected in the new Taigun?

The new Taigun will have revised interiors with a new touchscreen, infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster. A panoramic sunroof and a rear massager are also expected additions.

What are the powertrain options for the new Taigun facelift?

The new Taigun will offer a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the 1.0 TSI engine. The 1.5 TSI engine will also be available, potentially with a DSG or manual transmission.

When will the new Taigun be unveiled and what about its price?

The new Taigun will be unveiled on the 9th of this month. It is expected to be slightly more expensive than the current model, with prices to be revealed soon.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Volkswagen Taigun Tiguan Taigun Facelift
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