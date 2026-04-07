Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Goes Premium With Tiguan-Like Design

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The new Taigun has been revealed as production has started for the car. The new look Taigun facelift gets a revised frontend with new LED headlamps and the look is slimmer plus sharper while sharing a similar look to the Tiguan R-Line.

Design and Feature Updates

The Taigun facelift is expected to have the same length as the earlier model but gets a new look with connected lighting along with a new bumper with greater blackened elements. There are new look black alloys as well with red brake calipers. The rear styling too would be revised while we can expect new colours.

The interiors would be new too with a revised touchscreen and a new infotainment system. The digital instrument cluster would also be new. The panoramic sunroof too would be added and that's important considering all of the other SUVs have this feature. Like the Kushaq facelift the new Taigun will also get a rear massager and more features vs the current model.





Powertrain and Launch Timeline

Mechanically the new Taigun will get a new 8 speed automatic gearbox which is a torque converter automatic with the 1.0 TSI. The 1.5 TSI with a DSG will also be there although it could also be having a manual.

The new Taigun will be slightly more expensive while prices would be revealed soon as the car would be unveiled on the 9th of this month.