The Taigun facelift features a revised frontend with new LED headlamps, connected lighting, and a new bumper with more blackened elements. It also gets new black alloys with red brake calipers and revised rear styling.
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Goes Premium With Tiguan-Like Design
The Taigun facelift is expected to have the same length as the earlier model but gets a new look with connected lighting along with a new bumper with greater blackened elements.
The new Taigun has been revealed as production has started for the car. The new look Taigun facelift gets a revised frontend with new LED headlamps and the look is slimmer plus sharper while sharing a similar look to the Tiguan R-Line.
Design and Feature Updates
The Taigun facelift is expected to have the same length as the earlier model but gets a new look with connected lighting along with a new bumper with greater blackened elements. There are new look black alloys as well with red brake calipers. The rear styling too would be revised while we can expect new colours.
The interiors would be new too with a revised touchscreen and a new infotainment system. The digital instrument cluster would also be new. The panoramic sunroof too would be added and that's important considering all of the other SUVs have this feature. Like the Kushaq facelift the new Taigun will also get a rear massager and more features vs the current model.
Powertrain and Launch Timeline
Mechanically the new Taigun will get a new 8 speed automatic gearbox which is a torque converter automatic with the 1.0 TSI. The 1.5 TSI with a DSG will also be there although it could also be having a manual.
The new Taigun will be slightly more expensive while prices would be revealed soon as the car would be unveiled on the 9th of this month.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main design updates for the new Taigun facelift?
What interior changes can be expected in the new Taigun?
The new Taigun will have revised interiors with a new touchscreen, infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster. A panoramic sunroof and a rear massager are also expected additions.
What are the powertrain options for the new Taigun facelift?
The new Taigun will offer a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the 1.0 TSI engine. The 1.5 TSI engine will also be available, potentially with a DSG or manual transmission.
When will the new Taigun be unveiled and what about its price?
The new Taigun will be unveiled on the 9th of this month. It is expected to be slightly more expensive than the current model, with prices to be revealed soon.