AAP Seeks Disqualification Of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs Who Quit Party

The Aam Aadmi Party has escalated its action against seven Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, who recently quit the party, by seeking their disqualification under anti-defection laws. Senior leader Sanjay Singh confirmed that a formal petition has been submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President. The move comes amid allegations that the MPs defected to the BJP, triggering provisions under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

AAP Invokes Anti-Defection Law

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sanjay Singh stated that constitutional experts have clearly indicated that the seven MPs are liable for disqualification. He cited opinions from senior advocate Kapil Sibal and former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary, among others, who believe that the lawmakers’ decision to merge with the BJP violates anti-defection provisions.

Singh asserted that all seven members who “broke away” from AAP would face termination of their Rajya Sabha membership. He emphasised that the constitutional framework leaves little ambiguity in such cases, reinforcing the party’s demand for strict action.

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Call For Swift Decision

Singh further said that, after consulting legal experts and incorporating their views, he formally urged the Vice President to act under the Tenth Schedule and ensure that the MPs’ memberships are “completely terminated”. He also appealed for an expedited hearing and a fair, lawful decision on the matter.

Responding to questions on whether the case would be resolved quickly, Singh acknowledged that delays have occurred in similar cases in the past. However, he pointed to precedents such as political crises in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, where judicial intervention ultimately settled disputes.

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He maintained that while delays can be frustrating, the party is prepared to pursue the matter legally if required. “The Constitution must prevail, and its provisions apply equally to everyone,” Singh said, underscoring AAP’s intent to take the battle to its logical conclusion.