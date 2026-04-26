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HomeSportsIPLNarine-Rinku Power KKR To Clinch Thrilling Super Over Win From LSG

Narine-Rinku Power KKR To Clinch Thrilling Super Over Win From LSG

LSG vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Lucknow Super Giants in a dramatic Super Over. Sunil Narine dismantles LSG for 1 run before Rinku Singh seals the win with a four.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won Super Over against Lucknow Super Giants.
  • Sunil Narine restricted Lucknow to just one run.
  • Rinku Singh hit a boundary to secure KKR's win.
  • KKR achieved a monumental comeback victory.

LSG vs KKR Live: In a finish that defied belief at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious in a high-stakes Super Over against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After the original match ended in a dramatic tie, the visitors held their nerve to secure two vital points in Match 38.

The Super Over was a masterclass in tactical mastery by veteran Sunil Narine. Despite the immense pressure of the Lucknow home crowd, the mystery spinner ensured the hosts were restricted to the lowest possible total before Rinku Singh finished the job with a single blow.

Sunil Narine’s Triple-Ball Masterclass

Lucknow’s Super Over was over in just three deliveries. Captain Rishabh Pant made the gamble to send Nicholas Pooran against his nemesis Sunil Narine, a move that backfired instantly. Narine cleaned up Pooran on the very first ball with a sharp off-break that crashed into the top of off-stump.

After Pant managed a single on the second delivery, Narine struck again. Aiden Markram attempted to loft a flatter delivery down the ground but failed to clear the ropes. In a sensational tag-team effort, Rovman Powell caught the ball near the boundary and flicked it to Rinku Singh before stepping over the line. Lucknow was bowled out for just one run in three balls.

Rinku Singh Seals Victory In One Ball

Chasing a target of just two runs, Kolkata wasted no time in finishing the contest. Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine walked out to face the young Prince Yadav, who was entrusted with the final over responsibilities for the Super Giants.

The pressure of the small target did not deter Rinku Singh. On the very first delivery of the chase, the left-hander unleashed a powerful stroke, smashing a boundary to seal the win for the Knight Riders. The victory marks a monumental comeback for Kolkata, moving them up the IPL 2026 standings.

Super Over Breakdown

LSG:

LSG Batting (Bowler: Sunil Narine)

Ball 0.1: Nicholas Pooran — WICKET (Bowled).

Ball 0.2: Rishabh Pant — 1 Run.

Ball 0.3: Aiden Markram — WICKET (Caught Rinku / Assisted Powell).

LSG Total: 1/2 (0.3 Overs)

KKR:

KKR Batting (Bowler: Prince Yadav)

Ball 0.1: Rinku Singh — FOUR.

KKR Total: 4/0 (0.1 Overs)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the match between LSG and KKR conclude?

The match concluded in a Super Over with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after the original match ended in a tie.

Who was instrumental in KKR's Super Over victory?

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine was key in restricting LSG to a low score in the Super Over, and Rinku Singh sealed the win for KKR with a boundary.

What was LSG's score in the Super Over?

LSG scored just one run in the Super Over, losing two wickets in three deliveries against Sunil Narine.

How quickly did KKR chase the Super Over target?

KKR secured the win in just one ball, with Rinku Singh hitting a boundary to chase the target of two runs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 LSG Vs KKR Super Over SUmmary LSG Vs KKR Match Report
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