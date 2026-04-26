Narine-Rinku Power KKR To Clinch Thrilling Super Over Win From LSG

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Knight Riders won Super Over against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunil Narine restricted Lucknow to just one run.

Rinku Singh hit a boundary to secure KKR's win.

KKR achieved a monumental comeback victory.

LSG vs KKR Live: In a finish that defied belief at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious in a high-stakes Super Over against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After the original match ended in a dramatic tie, the visitors held their nerve to secure two vital points in Match 38.

The Super Over was a masterclass in tactical mastery by veteran Sunil Narine. Despite the immense pressure of the Lucknow home crowd, the mystery spinner ensured the hosts were restricted to the lowest possible total before Rinku Singh finished the job with a single blow.

Sunil Narine’s Triple-Ball Masterclass

Lucknow’s Super Over was over in just three deliveries. Captain Rishabh Pant made the gamble to send Nicholas Pooran against his nemesis Sunil Narine, a move that backfired instantly. Narine cleaned up Pooran on the very first ball with a sharp off-break that crashed into the top of off-stump.

After Pant managed a single on the second delivery, Narine struck again. Aiden Markram attempted to loft a flatter delivery down the ground but failed to clear the ropes. In a sensational tag-team effort, Rovman Powell caught the ball near the boundary and flicked it to Rinku Singh before stepping over the line. Lucknow was bowled out for just one run in three balls.

Rinku Singh Seals Victory In One Ball

Chasing a target of just two runs, Kolkata wasted no time in finishing the contest. Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine walked out to face the young Prince Yadav, who was entrusted with the final over responsibilities for the Super Giants.

The pressure of the small target did not deter Rinku Singh. On the very first delivery of the chase, the left-hander unleashed a powerful stroke, smashing a boundary to seal the win for the Knight Riders. The victory marks a monumental comeback for Kolkata, moving them up the IPL 2026 standings.

Super Over Breakdown

LSG:

LSG Batting (Bowler: Sunil Narine)

Ball 0.1: Nicholas Pooran — WICKET (Bowled).

Ball 0.2: Rishabh Pant — 1 Run.

Ball 0.3: Aiden Markram — WICKET (Caught Rinku / Assisted Powell).

LSG Total: 1/2 (0.3 Overs)

KKR:

KKR Batting (Bowler: Prince Yadav)

Ball 0.1: Rinku Singh — FOUR.

KKR Total: 4/0 (0.1 Overs)