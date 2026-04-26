Trump Was Likely Main Target In White House Dinner Shooting: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allen faces federal charges for firearm use and assaulting officer.

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has said investigators believe the suspect in the shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner deliberately targeted members of the Trump administration, potentially including the President, Reuters reported. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Blanche indicated the suspect travelled across multiple cities before arriving in Washington, DC. The incident unfolded outside the Washington Hilton during the high-profile event attended by Donald Trump, prompting a swift and coordinated law enforcement response.

Targeted Attack Suspected

Authorities have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen from California. Law enforcement officials believe he intended to inflict maximum harm on administration figures attending the event. Blanche said preliminary findings suggest a deliberate plan, with the suspect allegedly travelling by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then onward to Washington, DC, Reuters reported.

Security personnel, including the US Secret Service, responded within moments of gunfire being reported near the venue. Officials have credited strict security measures with preventing what could have escalated into a far more serious attack.

Also Read: WATCH: Moment Trump Was Rushed Out Of White House Dinner After Shots Fired; Attendees Take Cover

Charges & Background Under Scrutiny

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed that Allen faces multiple charges, including use of a firearm during a violent crime and assault on a federal officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Also Read: Who Is Cole Allen? NASA Fellow And Teacher Accused In White House Dinner Shooting

Unverified online profiles suggest Allen has an academic background in engineering and computer science, with experience as both an engineer and educator. He is also believed to have developed independent video games. Federal records show a minor political donation in 2024 to a committee supporting Kamala Harris.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a full inquiry into the suspect’s motives and background. FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators are reviewing evidence to assess any broader threat, adding that ensuring public safety remains the top priority, Reuters reported.

Before You Go BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies