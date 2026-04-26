Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspect's manifesto detailing anti-government, anti-Trump views sent.

Manifesto reportedly justified violence and expressed religious hatred.

Investigators believe Trump administration was targeted.

Reports have revealed details of a purported manifesto linked to the suspect in the recent attack involving US President Donald Trump, offering insight into his alleged motives. According to reports, suspect sent the document to his family members shortly before the incident and reflects strong anti-government views. Reacting to the attack, Trump described the suspect as “very troubled” and said he harboured “hatred for Christians”.

What Manifesto Suggests

According to reports, the suspect allegedly sent a manifesto to his family shortly before the attack, outlining his motivation and intent. The document reportedly contained anti-Trump and anti-government views, along with attempts to justify the act.

Some reports claim he used phrases such as “Friendly Federal Assassin” and included ideas around targeting. The manifesto is also said to have contained justifications for violence.

According to the New York Post, the suspect allegedly wrote in the manifesto, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” The report noted that the wording did not explicitly state who the remarks were directed at.

The New York Post further reported that the manifesto claimed “all (Trump) administration officials, not including Mr Patel…are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest.” It also stated that Secret Service personnel would be targeted “only if necessary” and would be “incapacitated non-lethally if possible.”

However, these details are based on reported excerpts, as ABP Live has not verified the complete document.

Also Read: Trump Was Likely Main Target In White House Dinner Shooting: Report

Trump Details Motive

Speaking about the suspect, Trump said he was “very troubled” and had “a lot of hatred” over a long period. He added that the motive appeared to be religious and strongly anti-Christian, based on what he described as the contents of the manifesto.

Trump also suggested that the suspect’s family may have had prior concerns and could have informed law enforcement earlier. He criticised them, saying stronger warnings should have been given to authorities.

Also Read: 'Quite An Evening': Trump Reacts After Firing At White House Press Dinner, Says Shooter Arrested

Targeted Attack Suspected

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe the suspect in the shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner deliberately targeted members of the Trump administration, possibly including the President, according to Reuters. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Blanche noted that the suspect had travelled across several cities before reaching Washington, DC. The shooting occurred outside the Washington Hilton during the high-profile event attended by Donald Trump, triggering a swift and coordinated response from law enforcement agencies.

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