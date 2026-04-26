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HomeNewsWorldIranian FM Araghchi Returns To Islamabad To Discuss Iran-US Ceasefire Framework

Iranian FM Araghchi Returns To Islamabad To Discuss Iran-US Ceasefire Framework

Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi returns to Islamabad, holds talks on ceasefire efforts and regional tensions as uncertainty persists over US negotiations.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's Foreign Minister returns to Islamabad after Oman visit.
  • He shared Iran's workable framework for ending conflict.
  • Talks with US remain uncertain following envoy trip cancellation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has returned to Islamabad following a brief visit to Oman, amid continued uncertainty over ceasefire talks between Iran and the United States. His arrival in Pakistan’s capital comes days after he shared Tehran’s position on a “workable framework” to end the conflict during meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials. The diplomatic activity unfolds against a backdrop of shifting signals from Washington, including the cancellation of a planned US envoy visit, raising fresh questions over the seriousness of ongoing negotiations.

Diplomacy In Motion

According to reports, Araghchi had earlier left Islamabad after holding high-level talks, during which he outlined Iran’s approach to permanently ending the war. He later stated that it remains unclear whether the United States is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

Ahead of his return, Araghchi also spoke by phone with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. During the conversation, he discussed developments surrounding the ceasefire and the challenges in sustaining it. He also briefed Qatar on Iran’s diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and bringing the conflict to an end.

Also Read: Pak PM, Iran Prez Discuss Regional Situation, Sharif Offers To Act As ‘Honest Facilitator’ For 'Durable Peace'

Talks Still Uncertain

Despite ongoing engagements, the future format of ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States remains unclear. The uncertainty deepened after US President Donald Trump cancelled his envoys’ planned trip to Islamabad shortly after Araghchi’s departure from the city.

This move has added to speculation over Washington’s current stance, even as diplomatic channels remain active across the region.

Also Read: Iran FM Abbas Aragchi Meets Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In Islamabad

Global Stakes Rise

Meanwhile, concerns over the broader economic impact of the conflict are mounting. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump discussed the urgent need to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz during a call on Sunday.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, both leaders stressed that disruptions in the vital waterway could have serious consequences for the global economy and the cost of living. Starmer also shared progress on a joint initiative with French President Emmanuel Macron aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the region.

Before You Go

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update Iran US Peace Talks
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