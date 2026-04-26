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HomeNewsWorldIran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Features In Mashhad ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, Death Rumours Intensify

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Features In Mashhad ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, Death Rumours Intensify

A Mashhad mural showing Mojtaba Khamenei with slain figures sparks speculation over his health and whereabouts amid continued public absence.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His prolonged absence fuels rumors of injury and leadership change.

A newly unveiled mural in Iran’s city of Mashhad has triggered fresh speculation over the wellbeing of Mojtaba Khamenei, who is believed to have taken over leadership after the death of his father and former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The mural, revealed during a public event attended by officials, features Mojtaba alongside figures said to have been killed in recent attacks. His inclusion has raised questions about whether he too may have been affected by the conflict, as uncertainty continues over his condition and whereabouts.

Faces Of The Fallen

According to reports, the mural showcases several prominent Iranian military and political figures who were killed in recent US-Israel strikes. What has drawn particular attention, however, is the presence of Mojtaba Khamenei in the same visual frame.

A video of the unveiling-showing a large screen being pulled away to reveal the mural-has gone viral on social media, further fuelling debate and speculation.

Also Read: Iran’s War Decisions Led By IRGC Generals; Injured Mojtaba Communicates With Letters, May Need Surgery

Silence Fuels Doubts

Since reportedly assuming power following the February 28 attack, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance. All statements attributed to him have been issued only through official channels in written form.

This prolonged absence has intensified rumours about his health. Some reports claim he was seriously injured in air strikes and may not be in a position to govern, while others suggest his condition could be critical. Israeli sources have even hinted at severe complications, though Iranian authorities have consistently denied these claims and insist he is safe.

Also Read: Mojtaba Khamenei Hails ‘Extraordinary Unity’ In Iran, Urges Cohesion Amid Health Concerns

Symbol Or Signal

Murals in Iran often serve as tributes to individuals who have died, particularly in times of conflict or war. However, they can also carry symbolic messaging, including unity or resilience, and may depict living leaders as part of a broader narrative.

In this case, the lack of any official clarification has only added to the intrigue. The government and state media have so far refrained from commenting on the mural, leaving observers to interpret its meaning-and Mojtaba Khamenei’s status-on their own.

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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