Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Top 5 things To know

HomeAutoToyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Top 5 things To know

Toyota has entered India’s EV space with the Urban Cruiser EBella, now open for bookings. Based on a dedicated electric platform, it offers two battery options, long range, ADAS and premium features.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The first EV by Toyota is here in India and it is a crucial product as the carmaker increasingly looks at its petrol plus electric portfolio. The Urban Cruiser EBella is at the moment open for bookings while the price announcement is awaited. Here are the top 5 things to know about this new EV.

1. The Urban Cruiser EBella is based on a new dedicated electric platform although it does not have a frunk. The Urban Cruiser EBella has a length of 4285mm and a wheelbase of 2700mm along with a ground clearance of 185mm. Being similar to the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, the Urban Cruiser EBella does have styling differences over the Maruti Suzuki.

2. There are two battery packs on offer 49 and 61Kwh LFP battery packs. Power with the 49kWh is 144hp, while the 61kWh variants have 174hp. The torque is the same at 189Nm for both.

3. Range on offer is 543km for the 61kwh battery pack and 440km for the 49kwh. These are ARAI figures.

4. Features on offer include, ADAS, single pane sunroof, 360 degree camera, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, JBL audio system and a powered drivers seat, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats plus 7 airbags.

5. To be offered in 9 colours, the Urban Cruiser EBella is also available with a 60 percent buyback scheme and BAAS. There is an 8 year battery warranty and three variants on offer: E1, E2 and E3.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Toyota EV Urban Cruiser EBella Electric SUV India
