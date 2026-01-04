Toyota Innova Crysta Review: Will We Miss This Diesel MPV?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Innova Crysta would be a victim of tightening emission norms as it would be discontinued in a few years while it's appeal and significance means it is perhaps one of the most important cars that Toyota have made. The Innova Crysta has been around for a decade and continues to be popular which means that Toyota hasn't yet discontinued it despite the new Hycross also being launched. The Innova Crysta has been a big leap forward and cemented Toyota in terms of making reliable plus tough cars. The reliability of the Crysta and the toughness that it has infact exceeds that of the more fragile Hycross.

The Crysta with its simpler cabin may lack the technology and the features of the Crysta but it's mix of comfort, toughness and the efficient diesel engine means it became a favourite of the fleet operators plus also with private buyers. The Crysta looks good even today with a simple design and the cabin is well finished with an old school look but it has some of the minimum features.

The key appeal is the comfort, space and the diesel engine plus the rugged platform which enables to go over bad roads or no roads with more comfort than even the Fortuner. It has a better ride quality than the Hycross too with a robust suspension. That is the key element. The Crysta for now will soldier on for a year but slowly Toyota is moving away from diesel as it puts the focus on hybrids and petrol like the Hycross. However, for its reliability and toughness plus the brand image, few can match the Crysta.