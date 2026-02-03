‘Switch & Save’ Push: Tesla Dangles ₹3L Boost To Drive India’s EV Shift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tesla has launched its ‘Switch & Save’ program in India, aimed at accelerating the transition from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric mobility by offering an exchange incentive of up to ₹3 lakh and flexible financing options on the Tesla Model Y. Under the initiative, customers switching from internal combustion engine vehicles can purchase the Model Y with EMIs starting at ₹49,000 per month and a down payment of ₹6 lakh, significantly lowering entry barriers for premium electric vehicles. The monthly EMI is indicative and subject to financier approval, based on a seven-year tenure at 8.5% APR under a step-up EMI plan.

Model Y Pitch Targets India Tesla said the program aligns with its mission to build a world of sustainable abundance while expanding EV adoption in India. By switching to the Model Y, customers can save up to ₹20,000 per month through lower fuel and maintenance costs, reducing the total cost of ownership and enabling mid-segment SUV and sedan owners to upgrade to a Tesla at an effective ownership cost starting at ₹29,000 per month. The Tesla Model Y, the world’s best-selling vehicle, is now available in India in two variants , Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The Long Range variant offers a WLTP range of up to 661 km, while the Rear-Wheel Drive variant offers a range of 500 km. Both variants have a top speed of 201 km/h, with acceleration from 0–100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and 5.9 seconds, respectively. Safety, Range, Price Pitch Strengthened

Model Y has achieved top safety ratings across Euro NCAP, IIHS, and ANCAP (2025) and features spacious interiors with over 2,130 litres of storage, advanced driver assistance systems, and cutting-edge onboard technology. To enhance ownership convenience, Tesla is offering a complimentary wall connector, bringing home charging costs down to approximately ₹1 per km. Customers can order the Model Y online through Tesla’s official website and schedule test drives at Tesla Experience Centers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. The ex-showroom prices are ₹59.89 lakh for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant and ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant.