HomeAuto'Switch & Save' Push: Tesla Dangles ₹3L Boost To Drive India's EV Shift

‘Switch & Save’ Push: Tesla Dangles ₹3L Boost To Drive India’s EV Shift

Tesla has launched its Switch & Save program in India with a ₹3 lakh exchange incentive. Model Y is now available with EMIs starting at ₹49,000 per month.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tesla has launched its ‘Switch & Save’ program in India, aimed at accelerating the transition from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric mobility by offering an exchange incentive of up to ₹3 lakh and flexible financing options on the Tesla Model Y. Under the initiative, customers switching from internal combustion engine vehicles can purchase the Model Y with EMIs starting at ₹49,000 per month and a down payment of ₹6 lakh, significantly lowering entry barriers for premium electric vehicles. The monthly EMI is indicative and subject to financier approval, based on a seven-year tenure at 8.5% APR under a step-up EMI plan.

Model Y Pitch Targets India

Tesla said the program aligns with its mission to build a world of sustainable abundance while expanding EV adoption in India. By switching to the Model Y, customers can save up to ₹20,000 per month through lower fuel and maintenance costs, reducing the total cost of ownership and enabling mid-segment SUV and sedan owners to upgrade to a Tesla at an effective ownership cost starting at ₹29,000 per month. The Tesla Model Y, the world’s best-selling vehicle, is now available in India in two variants , Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The Long Range variant offers a WLTP range of up to 661 km, while the Rear-Wheel Drive variant offers a range of 500 km. Both variants have a top speed of 201 km/h, with acceleration from 0–100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and 5.9 seconds, respectively.

Safety, Range, Price Pitch Strengthened

Model Y has achieved top safety ratings across Euro NCAP, IIHS, and ANCAP (2025) and features spacious interiors with over 2,130 litres of storage, advanced driver assistance systems, and cutting-edge onboard technology. To enhance ownership convenience, Tesla is offering a complimentary wall connector, bringing home charging costs down to approximately ₹1 per km. Customers can order the Model Y online through Tesla’s official website and schedule test drives at Tesla Experience Centers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. The ex-showroom prices are ₹59.89 lakh for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant and ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tesla's 'Switch & Save' program in India?

It's an initiative to encourage switching from petrol/diesel cars to electric mobility. It offers an exchange incentive of up to ₹3 lakh and flexible financing for the Model Y.

How does the 'Switch & Save' program lower entry barriers for the Tesla Model Y?

Customers can purchase the Model Y with EMIs starting at ₹49,000 per month and a ₹6 lakh down payment, making premium EVs more accessible.

What are the potential monthly savings for customers switching to a Model Y?

Customers can save up to ₹20,000 per month on fuel and maintenance, leading to an effective ownership cost starting at ₹29,000 per month.

What are the key specifications of the Tesla Model Y available in India?

The Model Y comes in Rear-Wheel Drive (500 km range) and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (661 km range) variants, both with a top speed of 201 km/h.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
Embed widget