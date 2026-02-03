Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Deep Dive: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent phone call with Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez, has drawn attention because of its timing. The conversation happened just days before India and the US announced a major trade deal that eased months of tariff pressure. For nearly a year, India-US ties were tense over India’s purchase of Russian oil.

With Washington linking trade relief to energy sourcing, the call is now being seen as a carefully timed diplomatic move.

India-US Trade Deal & Tariff Pressure Over Russian Oil

The India-US trade relationship faced a serious strain over the past year. The US imposed heavy tariffs on Indian goods, pushing total duties to nearly 50%. A key reason was India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil after the Ukraine war.

The US openly linked tariff relief to India's reduction of these imports. President Donald Trump repeatedly said India should buy more oil from the US instead of Russia. New Delhi, however, defended its position, saying Russian oil was critical for energy security and keeping fuel prices stable.

Despite several rounds of talks and frequent phone calls between Modi and Trump, no solution emerged for months. The deadlock kept tariffs high and trade ties under pressure.

What Trump Said About Russian Oil In The India-US Deal

The breakthrough came after a fresh Modi–Trump phone call this week. Trump announced that US tariffs on Indian goods would drop from 50% to 18%. He also claimed that India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

According to Trump, India would now source crude from the US and Venezuela. A White House official later confirmed that the special 25% punitive tariff linked to Russian oil would be removed as part of this understanding.

Modi welcomed the tariff cut and called the deal positive for both economies. However, his public statement did not mention Russian oil or any change in sourcing.

Venezuela's Oil Emerges As A Key Factor In Energy Diplomacy

Just days before the trade announcement, Modi spoke with Delcy Rodriguez. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in energy, trade, investment, health, agriculture, and digital technology.

This was their first call since Rodriguez became acting president. Both sides said they wanted to take India-Venezuela relations to new heights.

The timing stood out because Trump later named Venezuela as a possible replacement for Russian oil. Venezuelan crude is similar to Russian grades used by Indian refineries, making it a practical option. Analysts say Venezuela could help, though supply limits may prevent a full replacement.

India-US Relations After A Year Of Trade & Tariff Friction

The past year saw frequent public disagreements and stalled negotiations. At one point, a US official even claimed talks failed because Modi did not call Trump, a claim India strongly denied.

According to India’s foreign ministry, Modi and Trump spoke eight times during the year, even when talks were stuck. A deal only came together after the latest call, ending months of uncertainty.

With energy sourcing now central to trade talks, Modi’s outreach to Venezuela is being viewed as a smart diplomatic step. While full details are still awaited, oil diplomacy clearly played a major role in resetting India-US trade ties.