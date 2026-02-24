Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rinku Singh Leaves T20 World Cup Camp Amid Family Emergency, Doubt Over Zimbabwe Clash: Report

Rinku Singh has reportedly left India’s T20 World Cup camp suddenly, casting doubt over his availability for the crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 08:46 PM (IST)

Rinku Singh Returns Home: India lower-order batsman Rinku Singh left the national camp on Tuesday after a family emergency compelled him to return home, BCCI sources revealed to news agency PTI. The player was absent from India’s training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the rest of the squad took part in net practice. Rinku is a key cog in the wheel for the Men in Blue, as he if often tasked with finishing the innings with a bang through his power-hitting prowess.

As Sources have indicated, the left-hander flew out of Chennai urgently due to the situation back home, and it is understood that his father, Khanchand Singh, has been admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida and is in serious condition, prompting the cricketer’s immediate departure.

Will Rinku Singh Play For India vs Zimbabwe?

Rinku’s sudden exit has cast uncertainty over his availability for India’s crucial Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The fixture is a must-win encounter for India, and preferably by a big margin, as they look to stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final race.

The 26-year-old has endured a lean run in the tournament so far. He was dismissed for a duck in India’s 76-run defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad and managed just six runs in the group-stage match against the Netherlands in New Delhi.

Prior to that, he had scored 11 against Pakistan, just one versus Namibia, and six against the USA, struggling to make a significant impact with the bat.

However, Rinku Singh's potential absence in India's upcoming Super 8s clash against Zimbabwe would be considered a big blow as they will hope to field their very best XI in a must-win encounter.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
