HomeNewsWorldIran Warns Students Not To Cross 'Red Lines' Amid Renewed Anti-Government Protests

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that while students “have wounds in their hearts” from recent events and their anger is understandable, certain limits must not be crossed.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Iran’s government has said university students retain the right to protest but must “understand and respect the red lines”, after renewed anti-government demonstrations on campuses this week. The official response comes as students reignited public dissent that echoes the nationwide unrest of January, where massive rallies were met with a deadly crackdown. Tehran’s warning highlights the delicate balance authorities are seeking to maintain between permitting expression and policing actions they consider unacceptable.

Right To Protest, But Within Boundaries

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that while students “have wounds in their hearts” from recent events and their anger is understandable, certain limits must not be crossed. She specifically cited the national flag and other sacred symbols as examples of red lines that must be protected, urging demonstrators to channel their grievances without violating those boundaries. Videos shared by international news agencies and verified on social media showed students burning the post-revolution Iranian flag during protests, underscoring the tensions playing out on campuses.

Renewed Student Unrest

The gatherings began as the new academic semester started, with students at several universities taking to the streets to voice opposition to the establishment and revive slogans from last month’s broader nationwide protests. Those protests, which erupted in December and peaked in early January, were sparked by economic hardship but quickly grew into a broader challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership.

Footage from Tehran shows demonstrations at major institutions such as Sharif University of Technology and Amir Kabir University of Technology, where protesters chanted anti-government slogans and faced off with security personnel. Local media and student groups reported that pro- and anti-government crowds clashed at some campuses, reflecting deep divisions within Iranian society.

Government’s Position And Next Steps

While the authorities have allowed protests to proceed, the directive to respect red lines suggests tight constraints on how far dissenting voices can go without triggering a harsher response. Officials have also launched a fact-finding mission to investigate the causes and dynamics of the unrest, aiming to produce a report on its underlying factors.

As campus demonstrations continue, Tehran’s stance highlights the ongoing struggle over political expression in Iran-a space where students have long been at the forefront of dissent, yet one closely watched and controlled by the state.

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Protest Iran Iran Student Protest
