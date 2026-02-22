2026 Maruti Brezza Set For Major Turbo Petrol Upgrade Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Maruti Suzuki is preparing a significant mid-cycle refresh for the 2026 Brezza SUV, with the updated model expected to arrive towards the end of the year, likely around the festive period. The upcoming version is not just about cosmetic tweaks, substantial mechanical revisions are also in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Lamborghini Urus SE India Review: Still A Beast, Now Electrified

New Turbo Petrol Engine Likely To Join Line-up

(Image Source: Special Arrangement)

The most notable development is the probable introduction of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, similar to the unit currently powering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This boosterjet engine could expand the Brezza’s appeal by offering stronger performance alongside improved efficiency.

Currently, the Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor. If the smaller turbocharged engine is introduced, it may also benefit from a lower tax bracket due to its sub-1200cc capacity. The existing petrol engine is expected to continue, while a CNG option is also likely to remain part of the range.

6-Speed Manual Gearbox To Enhance Driving Experience

The turbo petrol variant is anticipated to feature a 6-speed manual transmission, marking a step up from the current gearbox setup. This addition could improve highway cruising ability while also delivering better fuel efficiency. An automatic option remains uncertain, though a torque converter unit similar to the Fronx could be considered.

Interior And Exterior Enhancements

On the inside, the Brezza may adopt a larger infotainment touchscreen, similar to the one seen in newer Maruti models. Cabin revisions are also expected to enhance the overall premium feel.

Externally, changes will likely be subtle, including a redesigned bumper, refreshed headlamp detailing and updated alloy wheels. More clarity on specifications and pricing is expected closer to launch.