Chilling details have emerged from Lucknow’s Aashiyana area, where a 49-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead by his own son, who is accused of attempting to conceal the crime by dismembering and hiding the body inside the family home. The gruesome sequence, now under police investigation, has stunned neighbours and raised disturbing questions about motive and premeditation. Officers have recovered the body in parts and taken the accused into custody as forensic examination and questioning continue.

Body Found In Parts

The victim, identified as Manvendra Singh, had not been seen since February 20. When neighbours enquired, the son reportedly claimed that his father had travelled to Delhi and would return the following day. Suspicion grew after his phone was found switched off, prompting a missing person’s report.

As police began probing inconsistencies in the account, a far more disturbing picture allegedly came to light. Officers recovered body parts from inside a drum at the house, while other parts were found discarded some distance away. Investigators also seized materials allegedly intended to destroy evidence, including plastic bags, cotton, bedding and nearly 20 litres of acid.

Police sources say the victim was first shot, after which the body was allegedly mutilated in an apparent attempt to prevent identification and delay detection. Forensic teams have since recovered the remains, though certain parts were initially reported missing.

Sister Allegedly Threatened

Police have also revealed that the accused’s younger sister was allegedly present in the house around the time of the incident. According to police sources, the accused warned her not to inform anyone about what had happened. The sister later became a crucial link in the unfolding investigation as inconsistencies in the sequence of events began to surface. Police are now examining her statement as part of efforts to reconstruct the timeline and establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

Motive Under Scanner

Multiple angles are being examined. Police sources indicate there had been ongoing tensions between father and son, including disagreements over career choices. The father was said to be pressuring his son to prepare for the NEET medical entrance examination, while the son reportedly wished to pursue business interests.

Investigators are also exploring financial disputes, previous allegations of jewellery theft within the household, and reported attempts by the accused to gain control over money. A diary recovered from the suspect is being analysed for clues relating to business ambitions and personal grievances.

The accused is currently in police custody. Officers say further legal action is under way as they piece together what appears to be one of the most disturbing domestic crimes reported in the city in recent months.

